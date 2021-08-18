Family put everything they had into Bitcoin and now tour the world

THE Bitcoin family now it is happily traveling around the world in what they call “decentralized nomadism”.

In 2017, Didi Taihuttu, his wife and three children sold everything they owned and put all their money into the Bitcoin.

They sold their computer training business, a 2,500 m2 house, toys and everything, to embark on a new lifestyle.

“I choose that my life is never boring and see life as an adventure. Sometimes in life you take strange steps, but they usually lead to better things. I have taken many steps like these in my life and I never regret them. As well as the measure I took when selling all our family belongings, incl. our businesses and home and then invest it all in Bitcoin.”

According to Taihuttu, the greatest benefit the family experienced was freedom. The family is now traveling around the world with backpacks and no luxury goods. And that’s not the only thing they think is worth doing in life. They also want to send a different message to the world. it is possible to live without luxury.

“During the trips, a friend reminded me to check the Bitcoin and Doge coins I mined in 2013. To be honest, I lost faith in BTC during the first accident in 2014, but Bitcoin kept crossing my path, even during the family trip.”