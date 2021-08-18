It is now possible to buy Tesla with Dogecoin

A company listed on the stock exchange has decided to accept the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) in the sale of used Tesla vehicles. This initiative is a pioneer among publicly traded companies, which had not yet seen the meme currency as an alternative.

Dogecoin’s popularity has soared in recent months, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk talking about her frequently to his nearly 60 million Twitter followers.

With this gigantic impulse, from one of the richest men in the world, cryptocurrency broke consecutive records in the market, reaching the maximum quotation of US$ 0.73 per unit in brokers. Today, even with its price at $0.32, 55% below its historic high, the currency continues to draw attention.

In addition to Elon Musk, now billionaire Mark Cuban also claims to be a fan of Dogecoin, despite having only US$494.00 (about R$2,500.00) invested in the currency.

Publicly held Bots Inc now sells Tesla used by Dogecoin

Tesla even considered accepting Dogecoin as a means of payment and even implementing a feature of this cryptocurrency, according to Elon Musk, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Even so, one company eventually saw an opportunity to step in and make this announcement on the market, with Bots, Inc. (OTC: BTZI) being the newest company to accept Dogecoin as a means of payment for the purchase of used Tesla cars.

“BTZI became one of the first publicly traded companies to accept Dogecoin as a form of payment for its products and services.”

In its press release, the company made it clear that it was considering accepting cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.

One of the currencies analyzed was Bitcoin, which has also been accepted by Tesla as a means of payment in recent months. However, as the company under Musk’s command stopped accepting the BTC due to environmental concerns, Bots declined to accept this currency as well.

The company’s managers said they agree with Mark Cuban and Elon Musk about Dogecoin being a better payment method, even though they understand that its price is more volatile and dangerous than Bitcoin in the market.

“BOTS Inc managers agree with Elon Musk and Mark Cuban and have decided to offer these crypto merchant account services to allow TESLA EV enthusiasts to buy used cars ​​with Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies and later offer acceptance services cryptocurrencies to other automakers and dealerships.”

It was not informed which other cryptocurrencies will be accepted by the company during this implementation.

According to Bots, the used car automobile sector is heated after the lack of parts and components in the market, mainly chips. In other words, it’s complicated for automakers to create new cars for their customers.

Thus, the opportunity for car dealerships and manufacturers to trade their used cars with more customers, accepting cryptocurrencies, is promising.