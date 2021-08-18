Largest shopping mall network in Brazil closes partnership to install bitcoin ATMs

Bitcoin ATM manufacturer Coin Cloud has entered into a partnership with the largest shopping mall network in Brazil, BRMalls, to launch another 15 machines in different locations across the country.

According to a press release, the cryptocurrency ATMs began to be installed on Monday (16). Shopping São Bernardo do Campo was the first to receive the machine and the expectation is that the installation will be completed in other locations by the end of this week.

The new points that receive ATMs are the malls Mooca Plaza, Jardim Sul, Villa Lobos, Piracicaba, Tamboré, Metro Cruz, São Bernardo do Campo, Plaza Niterói, Goiânia, Tijuca and Shopping Vila Velha.

Brazil was the first region to receive a Coin Cloud ATM outside the US, a country where the company has more than 3,000 ATMs. Since the beginning of the year, the company has already installed cryptocurrency ATMs in other large Brazilian cities, such as Recife, Curitiba, Campo Grande and Belo Horizonte.

The company emphasizes that there is interest in this service in Brazil because there is a demand for ways to buy and withdraw cryptocurrencies with non-custodial wallets, without the need for the user to be bankrolled.

At these points across the country, a user can buy and sell more than 30 digital coins starting at R$ 10. Despite focusing on ATMs, Coin Cloud also allows customers to buy by credit card or direct debit through the company’s app , the Coin Cloud Wallet.