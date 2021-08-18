meet 5 cryptocurrencies that can explode on the market

Investing in cryptocurrencies that can grow and generate profits is every investor’s dream. As this is a volatile market, the risk is greater when you have little knowledge of the market and the cryptocurrency you want to buy.

Therefore, the vast majority end up venturing into the best known cryptocurrencies to avoid surprises. However, Bitcoin and Ethereum may be slowly losing ground to some little-known assets, but with great potential for appreciation and gains, which were indicated by experts consulted by the newspaper InfoMoney.

The Cointelegraph now shows what these cryptoactives are:

Polkadot (DOT)

A cryptocurrency created to serve four main functions: providing governance for the network, operating the network, creating parachains through linked DOTs, and fees for transporting messages between parachains.

Polkadot was one of the most cited tokens by experts consulted by InfoMoney. The report explains that it is a “multi-chain network” with the aim of creating a system of interoperable blockchains, called “parachains”, which connect to Polkadot and manage to work in parallel.

This interoperability of Polkadot, mentioned in the article, is focused on establishing a totally decentralized and private internet, controlled by its users, simplifying the creation of new applications, institutions and services.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is an open source project that implements a high-performance blockchain. The native SOL token can be passed to nodes in a Solana cluster in exchange for running a chained program or validating its output, as the report explains.

Solana was created, according to the newspaper, to rival Ethereum, being a blockchain platform focused on presenting fast, cheap and scalable solutions for autonomous contracts.

The text further explains that Solana’s goal is to improve the scalability of the network by introducing a Proof of History (PoH) consensus along with a Proof of Participation (PoS) consensus.

Aave (AAVE)

Aave (formerly known as ETHLend) is a decentralized peer-to-peer lending application built on top of the Ethereum Network, using blockchain technology to enable secure and transparent lending.

According to specialists heard by the journal, Aave works using intelligent contract technology on the Ethereum network, ensuring security and agility in operations between lenders and borrowers.

In other words, investors who have cryptoactives stored can lend to other people using Aave, earning from the transaction interest.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is a cryptocurrency that implements the Ouroboros proof-of-bet protocol and is in the bootstrap era, during which trusted nodes are operating the network.

From now on, Cardano will be able to enter the era of rewards, but the details have yet to be revealed.

Cardano is the fifth largest cryptocurrency in market value, it is already better known than the previous ones, but, according to the publication, its potential has been shown to be more risky given the many promises made by the developers that have not yet been delivered.

The text explains that Cardano is a network that mixes a little of different known cryptoactive projects, aiming to act in smart contract operations, such as Ethereum, but also to act as a normal cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin.

According to specialists consulted by the newspaper, there is great expectation that Cardano will start releasing the first smart contracts in its network, which should have a very positive impact on the price of the asset.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity is a cryptocurrency that is also a game built on top of the blockchain Ethereum, where users fight and breed with fantastic creatures called Axie, earning real rewards in cryptocurrencies for their victories in Arena, Adventure and PvP.

Currently, the game reward ranges from 4000 SLP ~R$5,200, up to 6000 SLP ~R$7,800 per month.

Due to the high rewards paid, the game was known to be able to provide incomes in excess of the minimum wages in many countries around the world.

The game is self-described as a project that will redefine blockchain games, going to infinity and beyond. And that’s what he’s doing.

Currently, Axie is the blockchain game with the highest number of users in the ecosystem, 63,000 in the last 30 days and $89 million in rewards, higher than all crypto projects combined.

AXS token owners will be able to claim rewards if they wager their tokens, play the game and participate in the major governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS by playing multiple games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives.

The article explains that the game, created on the blockchain Ethereum, has the face of a Pokémon, also mixing concepts of card games and strategy, in which the user can improve their characters and earn a token when they meet certain requirements.

