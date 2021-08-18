Second-largest US mortgage company expects to accept Bitcoin later this year By Crypto



Second-largest US mortgage company expects to accept Bitcoin later this year



United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), formerly known as United Shore Financial, the second-largest US mortgage lender, which facilitated nearly $183 billion in loans in 2020, announced it plans to start accepting payments by the end of 2021.

According to the Detroit Free Press report, the next move was first revealed by the company’s CEO, Mat Ishbia, during a Monday earnings conference call.

“We are excited to hope this year that we can actually execute this before anyone else in the country,” he said.

UWM plans to first add support for Bitcoin, but it and other altcoins are also on the table, said Ishbia.

“I think we’re starting with Bitcoin, but we’re looking at Ethereum and others. We are going to walk before we run, but at the same time, we are definitely leaders in technology and innovation and we are always trying to be the best and the leaders in everything we do”, he explained.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency-friendly companies and platforms have also expanded into the mortgage industry over the past two years.

“Unlike traditional reward programs, Bitcoin rewards have the unique characteristic of being an asset class that can increase in value over time – $3,100 invested in Bitcoin 5 years ago would be worth more than $350,000 today” , said the CEO of mortgage Mogo, David Feller.

In 2019, actor Brock Pierce also made headlines after he took the world’s first Bitcoin-backed mortgage to buy a house in Amsterdam.

“Being able to borrow against someone’s cryptoactives offers options when you want to buy property. I was able to keep my cryptocurrency and settle the transaction in fiat,” said Pierce.

By crypting