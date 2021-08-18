Solana follows on the run. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin have one more casualty By CryptoFácil



Solana follows on the run. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin have one more casualty



(SOL) has just passed another ten largest cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of nearly $21 billion.

With an accumulated increase of 235% in July and reaching a value of around US$ 70, SOL is no longer a small currency, to be considered as a competitor of ().

But is it time to invest in currency? According to financial analyses, no.

Despite the strong appreciation in recent weeks, many analysts are still skeptical about the entry into the bullfight. According to a logarithmic analysis published by EWM Interactive, all this valuation and capitalization may just be a wave that will pass.

According to analysts, Solana reveals a boost of five waves of appreciation – and the last one is happening now. If the forecasts are correct, we can expect a reversion of the valuation picture to a considerable low, where the currency will reach the approximate value of just US$1.

Solana fires 30% after creating NFTs in the blockchain itself

Despite the analyses, Solana remains one of the most valued currencies of the last week, joining the group of 10 cryptocurrencies with the highest market value. In the last 24 hours alone, the currency has appreciated around 70% compared to last weekend.

One of the likely causes of this appreciation came last Sunday (15), with a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT), built on Solana’s blockchain by Degenerate Ape Academy.

According to Decrypt, all 10,000 NFTs were sold in just eight minutes, which generated a trading volume of 96,000 SOL, equivalent to more than US$5.9 million.

NFTs started to be sold at 6 SOL, but due to high demand the minimum price rose to 14.40. Currently, the most expensive NFT on sale on Solana’s marketplace costs 100,000 SOL, around R$34 million.

, and keep falling As Solana soars, the main cryptocurrencies continue to fall. Only this morning, the casualties were 3% for and 4% for ETH and . Other currencies such as , , and Estellar have also fallen in the last 24 hours.

Despite the falls, the market value continues to rise and closed again above $2 trillion. At the time the story was published, Bitcoin was still worth $46,809, still above the 200-day moving average.

By Easy Crypt