The five cryptocurrencies that appreciated the most in July – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – Main financial market news

Cryptocurrencies are increasingly becoming part of the portfolio of the boldest investors. However, care must be taken to select which of these assets to place in the portfolio – after all, nobody wants to invest money in a project without fundamentals.

Read too

Among the numerous existing protocols, Messari.io, a data platform on the digital assets market, selected the five that rose or fell the most in July.

The selection took into account the 40 cryptoactives with the highest market capitalization in the period. Of these, the cryptocurrency that appreciated the most in July was Terra (LUNA), which saw the price jump from US$ 6.56 to US$ 10.74, after an increase of 63.66%. According to Tasso Lago, specialist in cryptocurrencies and founder of Financial Move, the asset was created to enable global payments and has a strong ecosystem, with more than 45 million users.

The cryptos Aave (+32.02%), FTX Token (27.82%), Amp (25.67%) and NEO (25.19%) complete the ranking of the highest valuations of the month. “Aave is a decentralized finance cryptocurrency that unites people who want to borrow with people who have money sitting there. The project is very revolutionary”, says Lago. “The FTX Token is a broker’s token, which has been growing a lot in the crypto market.”

Best Performances (vs USD) – July Symbol Name Initial price Final price % variation LUNA Earth 6.56 10.74 63.66 AAVE Abird 250.96 331.32 32.02 FTT FTX Token 27.53 35.19 27.82 AMP Amp 0.06 0.07 25.67 NEO NEO 36.61 45.84 25.19

At the other end, the biggest falls, are cryptocurrencies ‘meme’ that exploded in negotiations in the 1st half of the year, even without solid justifications. Shiba INU and DogeCoin, inspired by the dog Shiba Inu meme, registered the two biggest lows of the month, 29.21% and 18.19%, respectively.

“They are baseless currencies. Although DogeCoin is Elon Musk’s darling and every time he tweeted about it, it went up, the pricing was artificial. In other words, it went up thanks to Musk’s tweet, not because of the project itself”, says Lago.

Just behind, there are cryptoactives such as Dfinity token (-15.99%), listed in May, FileCoin (-13.83%) and Theta Network (Theta -11.72%). Despite being the most famous cryptocurrency, Bitcoin doesn’t appear in either extreme. This is because the BTC is already a well-established project.

Worst Performances (vs USD) – July Symbol Name Initial price Final price % variation SHIB Shiba Inu 0.000009 0.000006 -29.21 DOGE Dogecoin 0.25 0.21 -18.19 ICP finity 49.91 41.93 -15.99 FIL Filecoin 60.41 52.05 -13.83 THETA Theta Network 6.92 6.1 -11.72

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better