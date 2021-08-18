These are the five cryptocurrencies that grew the most in 2021. Bitcoin off the table – Executive Digest

In recent days, most cryptocurrencies have regained ground after a sharp drop in prices. After all, since January, five tokens have managed to see their price rise between 720% and 4,600%.

The table is led by Dogecoin, whose value has soared 4,600% since the beginning of January, currently having a market value of 28.2 billion euros. This number is fifteen times the growth rate of Ethereum and 88 times the market capitalization growth of Bitcoin in 2021.

The currency created by programmer and former IBM engineer Billy Markus, is today the eighth largest cryptocurrency in the world with the largest market capitalization and the fourth most traded in July.

The meme is sponsored by Elon Musk, and succeeded by Uniswap and Binance Coin, both of which grew by more than 1,000%, according to data from Coin Market Cap.

Uniswap, which in comparison to major cryptocurrencies has a significantly lower price, is the tenth largest digital currency in the world, having increased its value by 1.028% in 2021. In total, it has increased its market capitalization by 1.4 billion this year, currently worth €15.8 billion.

Binance Coin is in third place in this ranking of critptomones that grew the most this year, increasing its capitalization by 1,000% and placing it, with a market value of 30,378 million euros.

The fourth and fifth positions are occupied by Cardano and USD Coin, respectively, the first with a market capitalization of €5.6 billion and the second with a market capitalization of €46.4 billion.