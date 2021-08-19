Binance launches bridge to move AXS and SLP between Ethereum and Smart Chain

AXS and SLP tokens, linked to the popular Axie Infinity game, gained support from the bridge offered by Binance to move assets between the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) networks. Sponsored

Sponsored

Binance Bridge is a cross-chain platform that connects different blockchains and allows you to move assets between them, creating “pegged” versions on non-native networks. The service also supports Binance Chain, the exchange’s private network.

With the news, announced on Wednesday morning (18), users of Axie Infinity will be able to freely move AXS and SLP between the different networks, converting assets through the website, which connects to the MetaMask wallet in the browser.

Sponsored

Sponsored

The main benefit of the bridge is the possibility to use AXS and SLP in the BSC network, which offers much lower rates than Ethereum.

At the end of the article, even with the market cooling, Ethereum charged about US$ 7 for an ERC20 token transfer, or US$ 22 for a swap in a decentralized exchange, values ​​almost seven times higher than in Binance Smart Chain .

The cost reduction is especially advantageous for those who trade AXS and SLP tokens in the secondary market, as P2P trades are cheaper via BSC. In addition, the user who wants to take custody of their tokens gets an extra incentive to transfer the assets to Metamask.

Binance Bridge supports AXS and SLP.

Bridge between BSC and Ronin

The news was received with enthusiasm by the Axie Infinity community in Brazil, which sees closer the possibility of launching a direct bridge between Binance Smart Chain and Ronin, the Ethereum sidechain used in the game’s platform.

Today, any asset that enters or leaves the Axie Infinity platform must first pass through the Ronin-Ethereum bridge, upon payment of high fees. At the moment, this channel is the fourth most fee-consuming channel on the Ethereum network, second only to Uniswap, Tether and OpenSea.

The expectation of gamers, therefore, is that, in the near future, a direct bridge between Binance Smart Chain and Ronin does away with the use of Ethereum, and allows you to easily move assets into and out of the game by paying fees of around US$ 1.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. Any action that the reader takes based on the information contained on our website is at his own risk and expense.