Binance to get ex-Treasury prosecutor for anti-money laundering control | Future of Money

Binance to get ex-Treasury prosecutor for anti-money laundering control

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
Greg Monahan joins the broker after 30 years of experience at the US Treasury, mostly as the agency’s criminal investigator

Per Coindesk

Published: 08/18/2021 at 4:24 pm


Binance - CZ

The broker’s priority would be to hire experts in compliance and regulatory affairs, according to CEO Changpeng Zhao (Binance/Disclosure)

Binance took another step in its efforts to ease regulatory pressure by naming a former US Treasury investigator as its new global anti-money laundering executive. CEO Changpeng Zhao, or CZ, has made it clear that more experts will be hired in the field.

  • Greg Monahan joins the cryptocurrency broker after 30 years of experience in the public sector, mostly as a Treasury criminal investigator, as announced by Binance this Wednesday,18.
  • In office, he was responsible for tax infractions, money laundering and other types of financial crimes. In addition, Monahan also led investigations involving hackers, terrorist organizations and state actors.
  • The appointment came at a time when Binance is trying to be more proactive about the regulation of cryptoactives, amid intense regulatory scrutiny from regulators around the world in recent months.
  • Monahan replaces Karen Leong, who has held the position since 2018 and will become Chief Compliance Officer.
  • Last month, “CZ” stated that Binance was looking for someone with a strong regulatory track record to replace him as CEO.
  • In an interview this Tuesday, CZ said that Binance’s number one priority was to hire experts with experience in compliance and regulatory affairs to build teams in the field within the company.
  • On the same day, Binance also stated that it was in contact with Richard Teng, who was previously head of Abu Dhabi Global Market, to be in charge of the cryptocurrency broker’s business in Asia.
Text translated and republished with the permission of Coindesk

