Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are both down on Thursday; Cardano (ADA) goes up 5%

Bitcoin (BTC) registered a slight decrease of 1.50% in the last 24 hours, trading at US$ 44,539 this Thursday morning (19th), according to CoinMarketCap.

In real, according to the Index of the Bitcoin Portal, the cryptocurrency is quoted at R$ 243 thousand in the main brokers in Brazil.

Since last week, the price of BTC has been navigating between the ranges of US$43,000 and US$48,000. In the accumulated of seven days, the currency is down 1.67%.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at US$2,992 after falling 1.74% since the previous day.

In real, the second largest cryptocurrency on the market can be bought or sold for an average price of R$16,330 on this Thursday.

On the weekly chart, Ether is down 5.23%.

Cardano (ADA) goes up 5%

Unlike ETH and BTC, Cardano (ADA) dawned in the green. The cryptocurrency rose 4.88% and trades at $2.10 today.

The asset is in an uptrend since last week. The reason is an upgrade of your blockchain, which will implement smart contract functionality on the core network.

In the accumulated of seven days, the cryptocurrency appreciated 15.73%.

take high

The other altcoins registered a slight increase in the last 24 hours.

The XRP is up 1.87% and is trading at $1.13, while the Binance Coin (BNB) is up 1% and is worth $403.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is quoted at $0.30 after making a slight jump of 1.27%, and Polkadot (DOT) rose 0.21% to trade at $23.98.