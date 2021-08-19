Bitcoin company Atlas Quantum files a lawsuit of more than R$ 3 billion against CVM

(Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Involved in a series of lawsuits and for two years struggling to pay its clients, the Bitcoin arbitration company Atlas Quantum decided to sue the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) for more than R$ 3 billion.

The company filed a petition on August 11, accusing the Brazilian market regulator of moral and material damages for having issued an order suspending Atlas’ activities two years ago. Known as “stop order” in financial jargon, the CVM measure prohibited Atlas and its president, Rodrigo Marques, from offering bonds or collective investment contracts.

According to the company, its financial difficulty occurred precisely because of the CVM’s decision, which the process calls “arbitrary and unreasonable”. The news was first reported by the Cointelegraph portal.

Atlas claims that the bitcoins that were on its platform when the CVM blocked the operations total, at the current average price of the cryptocurrency, R$ 3,167,028,800.00. In addition, the company asks for R$300,000 in moral damages, which leads to the amount of R$3,167,328,800.00 that it requests from the CVM.

“Forbidden to act, Atlas has experienced (and is still experiencing) an unprecedented image and economic crisis: hundreds of employees laid off, its headquarters (until then seen as a model of place to work) closed and numerous lawsuits filed by clients for reparation for the damages suffered by the loss of the cryptoactives”, says the petition signed by Atlas Quantum’s lawyer, Danilo Palinkas Anzelotti.

According to the company’s defense, the CVM was not competent to judge its activities and was not legally based to issue a public notice, and the 2019 decision resulted in investor panic and a wave of withdrawals from the platform.

It is noteworthy that last month the Federal Police concluded an inquiry in which it said it had not found any damage caused by Atlas to its customers. According to the decision, none of the people who identified themselves as victims of the company showed that they had suffered any harm.

The PF took as an important basis for its decision the CVM opinion itself, which is part of the inquiry, in which the autarchy says that there was no negotiation of securities or offer of collective investment contracts.

Despite the conclusion, the PF leaves open the possibility of Atlas being framed in crimes other than financial. “After the steps determined when the investigation was opened, it became clear that there was no financial crime, in the case of facts that may be typified as embezzlement crimes and/or crimes against the popular economy, under the jurisdiction of the Justice State”, says the document.

Process has many contradictions, says lawyer

In an exclusive interview with InfoMoney, Artêmio Ferreira Picanço Neto, a lawyer at Rocha, Paiva & Picanço Advogados and a specialist in cryptocurrencies, questions several points in the Atlas process against CVM, saying that there are many contradictions in the document. Picanço Neto is responsible for more than 50% of the actions in Brazil against Atlas.

One of the main points, according to him, is that Atlas changes its version in the petition, sometimes saying that its bitcoins are lost, sometimes that they are blocked. He explains that this makes a lot of difference, especially in relation to the request for R$ 3.2 billion that the company makes against the CVM.

That’s because, if the assets are just blocked, once they are unlocked, the company will be able to pay customers, not needing to ask for a “reimbursement” from the regulatory agency, as is being done.

In addition, Picanço Neto questions why the company is only filing a lawsuit now, two years after the problem began. “Why was no lawsuit filed, or why wasn’t it ‘judicialized’ at the time, with urgent and precautionary requests?”, asks the lawyer.

He also raises other questions, such as why Altas is only now submitting documents about dealings with exchanges that blocked the values ​​at the time, before they argued that it was a matter of secrecy between the parties involved.

Furthermore, in one of the emails included in the petition, Atlas says that it was using the personal accounts of its CEO, Rodrigo Marques, while the correct thing would be to use a company’s corporate account. “This is amateurism”, says Picanço Neto.

The lawyer also refutes one of Atlas’ arguments that, with the CVM’s decision, there was a wave of withdrawals. At the same time, says Atlas, the exchanges that did business with the company blocked access, asking it to carry out KYC (Know Your Customer) and KYT (Know Your Transactions) processes, two well-known processes in policies of compliance companies.

“The KYC and KYT processes or any anti-money laundering practices do not require that long,” says Picanço Neto, questioning the reasons for Atlas not having filed a lawsuit abroad against exchanges that retained bitcoins.

“If they are hitting the key that is retention [dos bitcoins], there is no causal link with what the CVM did. The only thing they can argue is that there was a massive withdrawal, but the withdrawal, if they had the KYC implemented, with the security and compliance standards done decently, would not be a problem,” he explains.

“Here the mess is very clear, they shot themselves in the foot, put together a document that shows that they didn’t do their homework”, concludes Picanço Neto.

When contacted, Atlas Quantum did not comment until the publication of the article.

The Atlas Quantum case

Created in 2017, Atlas Quantum promised an unprecedented service in Brazil, using arbitrage (buy and sell operations between different brokers to gain in the price differential between them) with an exclusive robot. In the financial market, this type of system is known by the acronym HFT (High Frequency Trading, in English).

Because of this, the company promised a daily income, saying it had delivered to its users about 62% of profit in 2018, a year in which Bitcoin closed in a drop of about 70%.

In a scenario where Bitcoin generated even more controversy than it is today, there was great distrust of Atlas’ operations, being often compared to pyramid schemes. Even so, until the beginning of 2019, it had more than 22 thousand customers.

Even before CVM’s decision, the company went through a complicated situation, when it was sued for a data leak of 264,000 customers.

The case, however, was resolved without major damage to the company, which then began to carry out major marketing campaigns, including a prime-time commercial on television.

And it was then that Atlas caught the attention of the CVM, which issued its decision to ban the offering of bonds and collective investment contracts. According to the autarchy, the problem was not the offer of bitcoins, but the investment in a system that arbitrates cryptoactives, which the company calls Quantum. And this, according to the agency, sets up a Collective Investment Agreement (CIC), which can only be publicly offered upon registration or waiver at CVM.

Marques, Atlas’s CEO, then made a statement on YouTube, in which he blamed all the company’s problems on the CVM’s decision. According to the founder of Atlas, this decision of August 13, 2019 triggered a wave of withdrawals, which led the exchanges (brokers) with which the companies worked, as a security measure, to block ransom requests.

Atlas, which until then used a one-day withdrawal period, started to take 30 days to process these operations, which increased over time, until it was no longer able to pay anyone.

Recall the case: The nebulous Atlas Quantum case and the legal limbo of cryptocurrencies

In 2020, the company even created its own token using the letter “Q”, such as BTCQ, which, in theory, represented the balance of customers on the platform. However, it was not possible to exchange these assets for what they represented, in the case of Bitcoin.

Then it was realized that there was no parity: a BTCQ was worth much less than a BTC, that is, if any client managed to trade the tokens, he would lose a lot of money in relation to what he had deposited in the company originally.

With customers increasingly angry at the situation, lawsuits against Atlas were piling up. Marques and other employees even received death threats, which led the company’s founder to go into hiding. So far no one knows his whereabouts.

