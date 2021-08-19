Bitcoin Whales Look Hungry Again By Crypto



Bitcoin whales appear to be hungry again, according to CryptoQuant's on-Chain data



Whales have moved more than $222 million to centralized cryptocurrency trading platforms after the price has dropped from about $48,000 to $44,700 to date.

According to a post shared by on-chain analyst firm CryptoQuant, the large flows of Stablecoin for exchange are typical for “whales and/or institutional entities that wait in the shadows to profit from local declines.”

As Newsbtc first reported, whales may be depositing their funds to take advantage of falling prices. Notably, data from blockchain analytics companies showed that as the price rose to over $45,000, Bitcoin whales weren’t making a profit.

Whales keep accumulating

According to Santiment, millionaire Bitcoin addresses holding between 100 and 10,000 BTC simply keep piling up, while Glassnode’s data pointed to whales and other investors adding more BTC to their portfolios rather than selling as the price rose.

Bitcoin whales have apparently accumulated billions in BTC since the main cryptocurrency dropped from nearly $64,000, an all-time high, to $30,000, before recovering.

In this context, they are defined as groupings of addresses belonging to an entity with between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC.

These moves seem to suggest that whales see Bitcoin as a call option when the cryptocurrency price remains below the $45,000 mark. Reports from institutional investment managers suggest that demand still exists on their part.

It is worth noting that four companies recently revealed that they have increased their exposure to Bitcoin, buying a total of 250,204 shares of Grayscale Trust (OTC:).

