Bitcoin will be an ongoing “controversial topic” for judges

Enrollment at the São Paulo School of Magistrates (EPM) is open until next Friday (20), so that São Paulo magistrates can participate in a training session on Consumer Law. At the event, a judge will give a lecture on Bitcoin, considered one of the “controversial topics” in the area.

This initiative will be made possible by the 5th Center for Consumer Law Studies, an initiative that will have the participation of several judges.

Starting on the 27th of August, the classes will run until September 2022, with weekly classes being presented in the distance mode. In March 2021, a course presented to new judges in São Paulo already talked about the subject of cryptocurrencies, showing that the São Paulo judiciary is training itself on the subject.

In a magistrates training course, the judge will give a lecture on Bitcoin

The studies of this fifth edition of the course will have as main thematic axis the “Controversial themes indicated by judges in Consumer Law”, by which professionals are being urged to manifest themselves and decide in processes.

And judge Fernando Antonio Tasso will be responsible for presenting the theme Bitcoin to his colleagues in the court. With experience in Digital Law, his presentation is scheduled for the month of April 2022, which will also address the topic of e-commerce and its effects on Consumer Law.

In fact, with the rise in Bitcoin prices, many Brazilians have come to know this technology as a means of payment. However, fraudulent companies have emerged on the market offering services, leaving their customers in trouble.

One of the fraudulent practices associated with Bitcoin in Brazil were the promises of investments in platforms, with fixed income in the market. Also known as financial pyramids, some of these companies ended up being analyzed by Consumer Law in the state of São Paulo.

It is noteworthy that Brazilian magistrates continue to seek training in innovations, even if these still do not have a well-defined regulation, as is the case with Bitcoin in Brazil.

Last Tuesday (17), for example, the processing of a bill that deals with this issue advanced in the Federal Senate. Even so, it is not clear what will be defined by the National Congress.

Recently, federal judges had a course on Bitcoin with the participation of judges from the United States, a country that already has some definitions on the subject in some jurisdictions and that Brazil should follow.

The new course will have places for 30 available exclusively to Magistrates of the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo.