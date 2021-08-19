Britney Spears would have used Bitcoin to circumvent her father’s tutelage By CryptoFácil



© Reuters. Britney Spears reportedly used Bitcoin to circumvent her father’s guardianship



Em 2014, a cantora de música pop Britney Spears teria usado para esconder transações de seu pai Jamie Spears. As informações são do podcast “Toxic”, que investiga o polêmico caso de tutela de Britney Spears.

According to podcast hosts Tess Barker and Barbara Gray, there are materials that prove Britney had to resort to cryptocurrency to keep her transactions hidden from her father. This even included small transactions and purchases.

Bitcoin: financial freedom

In June of this year, Britney went to court to request the end of her forced guardianship by her parents, which had lasted 13 years. The artist said she was “scared” of her father, claiming that he and the rest of the Spears family had “ruined” her life.

The guardianship began in February 2008, when a judge in California granted Spears’ father, at his own request, control of the singer’s finances and her personal life. This came after the pop star was twice hospitalized for psychiatric tests and for substance abuse.

According to Forbes, Jamie earned at least $5 million under Britney’s tutelage.

In addition, court documents point out that Britney has had to pay her father $16,000 a month since 2009. Meanwhile, her expenses were limited to $2,000 a month.

The total control exercised by her father over her finances is the reason the popstar chose to transact with . After all, cryptocurrency transactions are more difficult to track than banking transactions.

Bitcoin valued 4,600% since 2014

It is noteworthy that, in 2014, the maximum price that the BTC reached was US$936. At the time, few people knew or traded the digital currency, which currently trades above US$44,000. In other words, from 2014 until now, the price of the best known digital currency in the world has appreciated 4,600%.

After the singer’s touching accounts of her guardianship, celebrities and major personalities spoke out in support of Spears. Elon Musk, for example, went to Twitter to ask for “Freedom for Britney”.

On August 13, manager Jamie Spears withdrew from tutoring his daughter. Furthermore, he also gave up the position of curator of the artist’s fortune, according to the TMZ website.

By Easy Crypt