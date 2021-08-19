Cardano (ADA) returns to the position of third largest cryptocurrency in the market

Cardano returned to 3rd position in the ranking of the largest cryptocurrencies in the market

Cardano is trading at $2.15 (BRL 11.51), up 4.05% in the last 24 hours, up 13.65% in the last 7 days.

With that, ADA returned to Binance Coin (BNB) in market value. At the moment, the capitalization of cryptocurrency is around US$ 69 billion (R$ 367 billion), only behind Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Alonzo Update

THE community Cardano is looking forward to the long awaited Alonzo smart contract upgrade that will allow the development of decentralized applications on the platform.

According to David Gokhshtein, CEO of PA Coin and a member of the Forbes Financial Council, the ADA could reach unprecedented levels once the update is complete.

IOHK announced via Twitter on August 16th that six cryptocurrency exchanges are “actively engaged” with the Cardano Foundation to successfully integrate the smart contract update.

New investors buying ADA

The Cardano team expects the number of new investors to increase significantly over the week. The goal is to ensure that most Exchanges are ready before Alonzo is released on the core network.

Cryptocurrency analyst Lark Davis says the oncoming hard fork is a “long-awaited and optimistic catalyst for the asset” and expects DeFi apps like SushiSwap to “integrate with Cardano to capture liquidity”

Singapore investors eyeing Cardano

A survey by the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange found the ADA to be the third most popular cryptocurrency in Singapore, with Ethereum being the most popular and Bitcoin in second place.

A survey conducted by the Independent Reserve revealed that 43% of Singaporeans own cryptocurrencies and 46% said they would buy virtual currencies in the next year. By statistics, half of the locals already own cryptocurrencies.