Cardano gains 10% with return of investor confidence By Investing.com

Investing.com – was trading on Wednesday at $2,149902 at 19:26 (22:26 GMT) according to the Investing.com Index, a 10.30% jump over the past 24 hours. This is the biggest daily gain since August 18th.

The strong rally took Cardano’s total market capitalization value to US$68.520001B, which represents 3.58% of the cryptomarket’s total capitalization amount. At the all-time high, Cardano’s market capitalization reached $71.557257B.

The Cardano was sold between $1.878680 and $2.161135 in the last 24 hours. The volume of digital currency traded in the same period was US$4.844985B or 4.14% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies, until the last update of this article.

In the last seven days, Cardano showed an increase in its value and rose 19.22%. Digital currency traded between $1.6808 and $2,2510 in this period.

At its current price, Cardano is still 12.61% below its historic high of $2.46 hit May 16

Other digital currencies

The currency traded at US$44,812.0 according to the Investing.com Index, up 0.11% for the day.

The was sold at $3,029.32 according to the Investing.com Index, a 0.14% gain.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization totaled US$841,914234B or 43.93% of the total cryptomarket, while Ethereum had a market value of US$354,523282B, or 18.50% of the total invested in digital currencies.