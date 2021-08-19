Following central bank alert, brokerage Binance will register in the Netherlands – Money Times

This Wednesday (18), the central bank of the Netherlands (DNB, in the Dutch acronym) issued a alert Against the Binance, claiming that the crypto brokerage is not registered in the country, that is, it is offering services illegally.

A Binance spokesman told The Block that the company will register with the central bank.

“We are paying attention to the DNB’s warning about Binance in the Netherlands. As part of our commitment to redoubling our compliance efforts, Binance is in the process of submitting a request to the registry,” said the spokesperson.

“We will work constructively with the DNB and hope to have a positive update in the near future.”

The comment appears to be different from what Binance had previously said about similar regulatory warnings from countries, including the UK, O Japan and the Italy.

At the time, Binance had not said that it planned to obtain registration in these countries. In the Netherlands, crypto companies have to comply with the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act from the country. They must register with the DNB if they want to operate within the country or from there.

“Binance takes compliance very seriously and, although we are not yet formally registered with the DNB, we have a robust compliance program that incorporates tools and procedures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing,” said the spokesperson .

Binance also reinforced its compliance initiatives with big signings in recent months.

Today (18), the brokerage firm announced the hiring of Greg Monahan, a former US government official with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), to lead its global anti-money laundering reporting efforts.

Binance also recently appointed former US Senator Max Baucus as its political and government affairs advisor, in addition to former members of the International Financial Action Group (FAFT-GAFI) Rick McDonnel and Josée Nadeau as his compliance and regulatory advisors.