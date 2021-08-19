Launched today on B3, Ethereum ETF has already raised more than 113 million reais

Launched today at B3, the first ETF with 100% exposure in Ethereum, the second most popular cryptocurrency in the world, has already raised 113.11 million reais. It is the Hashdex Nasdaq Ethereum Reference Price Index Fund (ETHE11), of the Hashdex manager, which last week was opened for investors to guarantee the first shares until Friday, 13. The share is worth 50 reais and the fund’s management fee is 0.7%.

The product will mirror an offshore fund called Hashdex Nasdaq Ethereum ETF and the coordinators of the new ETF offer are XP, Itaú BBA and Banco Genial.

Ethereum (ETH) is second only to Bitcoin. “Ethereum is one of the main platforms that serve as the foundation for a new evolution of the internet, called Web 3.0,” says Samir Kerbage, chief technology officer at Hashdex.

Cryptoactive ETFs on B3

With the ETHE11, B3 now has five cryptocurrency ETFs, three of them from Hashdex and another two from QR Asset. Hashdex’s other ETFs are BITH11, with 100% exposure to green Bitcoin and 56.47 million reais in equity (PL), and HASH11, which has 2.12 billion reais in equity and compiles a basket with eight cryptoactives, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Stellar, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink, Filecoin and Uniswap. Together, they bring together more than 150,000 shareholders.

The two ETFs of the QR Asset manager have 100% exposure in bitcoin. QBTC11 already has 171.62 million reais of equity and 18,842 shareholders, while the QETH11 brings together 127.72 million reais and 4,268 shareholders.