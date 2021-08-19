Legendary investor says buy bitcoin since cryptocurrency was worth $200 | Future of Money

Bill Miller

Bill Miller has been buying bitcoin since at least 2015 and has made a million-dollar bet at crypto broker Coinbase (CNBC/Getty Images)

Legendary investor and fund manager Bill Miller said in a recent interview that he started buying bitcoin since the cryptocurrency cost between $200 and $300. He also made a sizable bet on Coinbase shares in the second quarter of 2021.

