Microsoft Should Use Ethereum for an Anti-Piracy System By Encrypting



Microsoft must use Ethereum for an anti-piracy system



Microsoft (NASDAQ:) (SA:) wants to use the da blockchain to develop anti-piracy campaigns for the Windows operating system and the Office suite.

The company declared in an official document the result of research with exponents of the University of Alabama and Carnegie Mellon University. The article is titled “Argus: A Totally Transparent Incentive System for Anti-Piracy Campaigns”.

In the summary of the article, he states:

“In this article, we introduce Argus, a totally transparent incentive system for anti-piracy campaigns. Argus’ foundation is to formulate objectives for fully transparent incentive mechanisms that securely and comprehensively consolidate the different interests of all functions. These goals form the core of the Argus project, highlighted by our innovations on a Sybilproof incentive function, a confirmation and disclosure scheme, and an unconscious transfer scheme. In implementation, we overcome a set of unavoidable obstacles ​​to ensure security despite full transparency. In addition, we have effectively optimized various cryptographic operations so that the cost of a piracy report is reduced to the equivalent cost of sending around 14 transfer transactions to run on the public Ethereum network, which would otherwise amount to thousands of transactions . With the security and practicality of Argus, we hope that real-world anti-piracy campaigns will be really effective, moving to a fully transparent incentive mechanism.”

Microsoft’s Argus System

The Argus system is based on four pillars:

full transparency;

incentives;

confidentiality of information;

optimizations.

Among the main properties of Argus is precisely this incentive system, which is explained as follows:

“The interest of each individual informant is to maximize their own reward. What prevents an informant from creating multiple identities to do multiple reports so that he receives multiple rewards but causes the owner’s estimate to be inflated?

Note that an attack using multiple forged identities is often referred to as the Sybil attack. [9], [17]. At Argus, the incentive model ensures that the total reward of the informant and all of his Sybils is less than the reward he would receive without forging the Sybils.

In other words, our model discourages Sybil’s attacks so that informants’ interests are aligned with the owner’s. In addition, our model is superior to previous models because of several other properties for better incentives.”

In essence, this is a system aimed at protecting intellectual property.

The return to the blockchain system

For Microsoft, the Argus project represents a return to blockchain technology. It has used it for a long time for its Azure cloud service in the past, so it decided to shut it down, inviting its users to migrate their data to Quorum.

By crypting