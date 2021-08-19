Quant, Arweave and Avalanche rise as Bitcoin looks for support

The cryptocurrency market once again entered a period of uncertainty on Aug. 18 as Bitcoin (BTC) price struggled to find momentum below $46,000 and large cap altcoins eased slightly.

Several projects managed to buck the trend and post double-digit gains thanks to cross-chain integrations and protocol updates that excited their respective communities and provided traders with alternatives at lower rates than the Ethereum network.

Top 7 coins with the biggest price variation in 24h. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the biggest gainers in the last 24 hours were Quant (QNT), Arweave (AR) and Avalanche (AVAX).

Arweave continues its wave of success

Arweave has been one of the best performing currencies over the past week as activity on the decentralized storage network to be continued to break new records in daily transactions.

Cointelegraph Markets Pro VORTECS™ data began detecting a bullish outlook for the AR on August 14, ahead of the recent price increase.

The VORTECS™ Score, unique to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points, including market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements and Twitter activity.

VORTECS™ score (green) x AR price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS™ score for Arweave was raised to the green zone earlier in the week and peaked at 71 on August 14th, about 19 hours before its price increased by 106% in the next four days.

How much goes up 33%

The enterprise-focused protocol, Quant, specializes in facilitating interoperability between separate blockchain networks, and the token posted its second biggest gain on Wednesday (18), according to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro.

TradingView data shows that after hitting a low of $149.61 on Aug. 17, the QNT price rose 33% to an intraday high of $200.18 on Aug. 18, with its trading volume of 24 hours soaring 436% to $179 million. .

QNT/USDT 4h chart. Source: TradingView

The project’s momentum has been on the rise since the formation of the program of Quant developers, designed to help attract new developers into the project ecosystem.

Avalanche integrates with Aave and Curve

Avalance is a first-tier blockchain protocol that claims to be the “fastest smart contract platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by ‘time to finality’”. The project is also proud to have “the largest number of validators guaranteeing their activity of any participation proof protocol”.

TradingView data shows that, after dropping to $21.44 in the early morning hours of Aug. 18, the AVAX price rose 33% to an intraday high of $28.47, while its trading volume was 24 hours soared 50% to $1 billion.

AVAX/USDT 4h chart. Source: TradingView

The project received a boost on the Wednesday after the announcement that Avalanche has partnered with Aave and Curve to create a $180 million liquidity mining incentive program called ‘Avalanche Rush’.

According to the announcement, the program’s goal is to “bring world-class DeFi applications to Avalanche, starting with two popular protocols, Aave and Curve.”

The overall capitalization of the cryptocurrency market is now $1.961 trillion and the Bitcoin dominance rate is 43.9%.

