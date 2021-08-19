SuperRare, Exeedme and Axie Infinity dominate bull market, outperform BTC and appreciate up to 393% in one day

Bitcoin (BTC) is traded on Wednesday again in support of US$ 45,000, while the entire cryptocurrency market operates with a slight drop. However, three tokens stand out and operate with a valuation that surpasses 300%: SuperRare (393%), Exeedme (33.1%) and Axie Infinity (3.5%). Cointelegraph Brasil analyzes the performance of the three cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours.

SuperRare (RARE)

The SuperRare NFT market is known to be a more personalized and selective market. Unlike OpenSea or many other major NFT markets, SuperRare is not open to all candidates and instead selects generally contemporary NFT artists who fit the platform’s identity.

In an announcement this week, the SuperRare team unveiled the RARE curation token and a new network of resources under the platform.

The RARE token will feed into SuperRare’s DAO governance model. RARE holders will form the SuperRare Governing Council and will oversee the platform’s new ‘SuperRare Spaces’, the community treasure and future changes and decisions for the platform.

Source: Coingecko

The price of SuperRare today is R$7.5826, which represents an increase of 393% in the last 24 hours. The market capitalization of Super Rare is unknown. The RARE volume in 24 hours is R$443.46 million.

SuperRare is traded on 8 exchanges, the main ones being: Uniswap V3 (Ethereum) (R$341.30 million), Uniswap V2 (R$127.35 million) and MXC (R$7.15 million).

On the last day, SuperRare had a 100% transparent volume and has been traded in 10 active markets, with its largest trading pairs being ETH (R$ 468.63 million), USDT (R$ 12.10 million) and RARE (BRL 375,913).

Exeedme (XED)

Exeedme’s technology will allow the majority of cash flows in its economy to go directly to players of all skill levels. Gamers no longer need to be professionals to earn money playing video games. Exeedme’s technology democratizes the video game monetization industry and will allow new entrants to join.



Source: Coingecko

The price of today’s Exeedme (ERC-20) is BRL 3.4352, as there are two more versions of the token on the Polygon and Binance Smartchain network, which represents a 33.1% increase in the last 24 hours. The market value of Exeedme (ERC-20) is R$257.64 million. The volume of the XED in 24 hours was R$23.30 million, with a rolling supply of 75,000,000 and a maximum supply of 100,000,000. aExeedme (ERC-20) is traded on 6 exchanges, the main ones being: Uniswap V2 (R$16.51M), Hoo.com (R$3.74M) and Gate.io (R$1.93M).

The Exeedme (ERC-20) had a record R$ 9,8392 5 months ago. On the last day, Exeedme (ERC-20) had a transparent volume of 81% and was traded in 9 active markets, with its largest trading pairs being XED (BRL 16.95 million), USDT (BRL 5 .36 million) and ETH (R$762,757).

Axie Infinity Shard (AXS)

AXS has gained the attention of investors due to the increase in popularity of the game linked to its ecosystem and the reward token, the Smooth Love Potion (SLP) which is given to players who perform well on the platform of the Axies, the platform’s NFT characters.

Source: Coingecko

The price of Axie Infinity today is R$374.82, which represents an appreciation of 3.5% in the last 24 hours. The market value of Axie Infinity is R$21.53 billion. AXS volume in the last 24 hours is R$26.18 billion with a current offering of 57,439,894 and a maximum offering of 270,000,000. Axie Infinity is traded on 50 exchanges, the main ones being: Binance (R$ 17.91 billion), Upbit (R$ 2.51 billion) and FTX (R$ 1.39 billion).

Axie Infinity had a historic high of R$ 380.53 1 day ago. On the last day, Axie Infinity had a transparent volume of 76% and was traded in 114 active markets, with its largest trading pairs being USDT (BRL 20.72 billion), KRW (BRL 2.57 billion) and USD (R$1.56 billion).

