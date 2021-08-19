“There is a huge distrust of Facebook” – Executive Digest

“Metaverse”, a concept coined in 1992 by Neal Stephenson in the science fiction novel Snow Crash and which is now used in games and other technologies, where it is possible to live a virtual life and even invest money in clothes and avatars, without ever leaving the computer, was the motto of the interview of the founder of Ethereum, the second most valuable currency platform in the world, to Bloomberg TV.

Asked about the willingness of Twitter owner Jack Dorsey and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to create “metaverses”, each in their respective social networks, Vitalik Buterin confessed that he didn’t really believe in the success of these projects.

Dorsey wants the company to create a new business focused on decentralized financial services, focused on Bitcoin. For Buterin, this plan is not feasible “because Bitcoin is a house currency, it was not intended for this type of project”.

“In Ethereum, there’s built-in functionality that allows you to essentially directly place ETH or Ethereum-based assets into these smart contracts, into these lockboxes, where there are then arbitrary conditions that can govern how these assets are released,” said Buterin.

“Basically, Jack (Dorsey) should work to create his own system, with his own rules”, advised the founder of the Ethereum platform

Regarding Zuckerberg’s idea of ​​transforming Facebook into a “metaverse-focused company”, this was received by Buterin with skepticism.

“Zuckerberg is clearly trying to anticipate the next phase of the internet before the rest of the world moves in a different direction than Facebook is currently taking. The social network is afraid of getting lost in the dust”, concludes the businessman.

There is “huge mistrust” about Facebook. The founder of Facebook should not create a platform of his own, but rather work “on existing blockchain technology”, he advised.

At the moment, Facebook is working on the “Diem” project, known until then as “Lira”, which will be the social networking group’s first official cryptocurrency.