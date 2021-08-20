7 cryptocurrencies will be listed on the Bitcoin Market next week | cryptocurrencies

An new wave of cryptocurrencies arrives on the trading platform Bitcoin Market , on Wednesday (25), which, therefore, will now list 36 digital coins and 17 fan tokens . The value of the cryptocurrencies will be in reais within the platform.

All coins that will be listed next week were created within the ERC-20 standard, from the Ethereum network, and most of them provide infrastructure for the blockchain. the others are DeFIs (decentralized finance), which are applications within the blockchain that allow you to perform services similar to those of the traditional financial system.

The highlight is on the Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), which is a cryptocurrency with a market value of over US$7 billion and which allows you to have bitcoin (BTC) within the Ethereum network. As the backing of the WBTC is bitcoin itself, the two currencies have the same value.

The other newcomer to the platform is the Polygon (MATIC), second-largest cryptocurrency in market value, with around US$6.5 billion, within the range of cryptocurrencies that MB is listing. The asset is backed by the Polygon protocol that makes the Ethereum network more scalable.

In addition to these two, the Bitcoin Marketplace listing will include the infrastructure cryptocurrencies OMG Network (OMG), Band Protocol (BAND) and Ankr Network (ANKR). The other two are the DeFIs SuhiSwap (SUSHI) and Bancor (BNT).

“There is no better investment strategy than diversification. And that’s what the Bitcoin Market is trying to do, to give our customers more options to immerse themselves in this crypto world”, he explains Bruno Milanello, 2TM New Business Executive, the holding that controls the Bitcoin Market and eight other companies.

See the details of the 7 newcomers to the platform

Wrapped Bitcoin (WTC) : is a tokenized version of bitcoin compatible with the Ethereum network. With this, it is possible to use DeFI resources of this network, such as loans, for example.

: is a tokenized version of bitcoin compatible with the Ethereum network. With this, it is possible to use DeFI resources of this network, such as loans, for example. Polygon (MATIC) : The cryptocurrency is used to pay transaction fees within the Polygon platform, which works as a parallel network to make Ethereum operations cheaper and more agile.

: The cryptocurrency is used to pay transaction fees within the Polygon platform, which works as a parallel network to make Ethereum operations cheaper and more agile. OMG Network (OMG) : It is a cryptocurrency that follows MATIC’s line of making Ethereum more scalable. The platform solves Ethereum’s slowness problem, allowing thousands of transactions per second, which also lowers the cost to operate within the network.

: It is a cryptocurrency that follows MATIC’s line of making Ethereum more scalable. The platform solves Ethereum’s slowness problem, allowing thousands of transactions per second, which also lowers the cost to operate within the network. SushuiSwap (SUSHI) : SUSHI, created about a year ago, is SushiSwap’s cryptocurrency, a decentralized cryptoactive platform. With the token, it is possible to perform operations within the platform.

: SUSHI, created about a year ago, is SushiSwap’s cryptocurrency, a decentralized cryptoactive platform. With the token, it is possible to perform operations within the platform. Band Protocol (BAND) : It’s an Oracle platform that bridges the Ethereum blockchain and data outside that network.

: It’s an Oracle platform that bridges the Ethereum blockchain and data outside that network. Ankr Network (ANKR) : The cryptocurrency gives access to functionality of the Ankr Network, such as staking, which allows voting on projects, or API services, which are used to connect two programs. ANKR even allows you to participate in the governance of the network.

: The cryptocurrency gives access to functionality of the Ankr Network, such as staking, which allows voting on projects, or API services, which are used to connect two programs. ANKR even allows you to participate in the governance of the network. Bank (BNT): Another project linked to decentralized platforms. That is, it allows exchanges of cryptocurrencies without intermediaries.