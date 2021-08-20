Binance’s platform crash causes outrage, with traders claiming millions of dollars in losses

Disruptions in cryptocurrency exchanges have resulted in losses for investors trying to close positions in time. Although Binance has been proactive in neutralizing such situations, several investors are reportedly seeking compensation due to the stock exchange’s inoperability.

Speaking to CNBC, a Binance spokesman highlighted the company’s policy that promises to offset actual commercial losses due to internal or system problems, but noted:

“We don’t cover hypothetical ‘what could have been’ situations like unrealized profits.”

In some cases, when investors sought redress in connection with such a disruption, Binance’s customer service team offered a small discount, refusing to comment on “outstanding legal issues”.

On February 11th, Binance had to go temporarily offline after suffering an outage due to a 60% increase in its web traffic. As a result, the exchange suspended “deposits, withdrawals, spot and margin trading, P2P trading, OTC Portal trading, savings and redemption, as well as asset transfers from sub-accounts, margin accounts, futures accounts and trust portfolios.”

Binance has recently brought the attention of regulators around the world to the complexities of trading and licensing. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has declared his intention to obtain a license in all jurisdictions.

Zhao publicly offered the position of CEO of Binance to a person “with a strong regulatory track record.” Binance is currently facing regulatory scrutiny from authorities around the world, including the Netherlands, Malaysia and South Korea.

With a view to damage control, Binance has started to proactively implement restrictions to reduce the chances of high risk trading – from limiting high leverage trading to completely restricting derivatives trading.

