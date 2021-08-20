Bitcoin (BTC) rises and seeks the $51,000; technical analysis

Bitcoin’s (BTC) bullish trend continues, as the currency managed to recover its 200-day moving average (MA) on Thursday (19). If the rally continues, the asset could test the long-term resistance area at $51,000. Sponsored

Looking deeper, a Wyckoff distribution pattern is possible, which would take Bitcoin into the support area for $37,300.

Bitcoin Movements

After making a doji candlestick on Wednesday (18), the BTC rose nearly 5% to close the day at $46,765. Two days later, the BTC continued its bullish trajectory and is trying to break its previous top at $48,150, made last Saturday (14). The rally led the asset to rebound from the 200-day moving average around which the BTC has been oscillating for nearly two weeks.

In addition, the BTC has rebounded after hitting the short-term support area at $44,000, which is paired with weekly support. Currently, the cryptocurrency is above the weekly pivot at $45,973. As long as it remains above this level, the short-term bias should be considered bullish.

BTC Chart in TradingView

The first support area is found at $42,600, which coincides with weekly support. If missed, the next major area is around $37,300, where the BTC printed a higher top in the daily period.

Furthermore, the signature of falling volume suggests a decline in volatility. The BBWP is falling and is currently below the 50 level. This situation could lead to a strong movement – ​​up or down – in the price of BTC in the last days of August.

Technical indicators support the bullish outlook. The RSI has returned from neutral territory and is heading upwards. MACD, after forming several small bars of negative momentum, is close to recovering bullish momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator in turn has formed a positive signal and is returning to bullish territory.

BTC Chart in TradingView

High and Resistance Channel at $51,000

The four-hour chart shows a bullish parallel channel that has been in effect since the July 20 macro bottom. On Thursday, the BTC hit the bottom of this channel and rose again. The closest target is the channel median, which will be in the $51,000 area in a few days.

The $51,000 area corresponds to the long-term Fibonacci 0.618 retracement level, measured for all bearish movement, as well as the weekly resistance level. Thus, it will form an important area of ​​resistance, where greater selling pressure can be expected.

BTC Chart in TradingView

But a Wyckoff distribution?

The cryptocurrency trader @CryptoCapo_ tweeted two Bitcoin graphics that suggest a possible repeat of the Wyckoff distribution fractal. The pattern ended when the cryptocurrency reached its all-time high of $64,854 between February and May 2021.

The trader highlighted the possibility of a repetition of the same scenario in a shorter period of time. On the 12-hour chart, it is possible to see a rally in the BTC price with the RSI falling, creating a hidden bullish divergence (blue lines).

Source: Twitter

According to @CryptoCapo_, this could lead to another bullish move into the area around $51,000, followed by a decline to less than $38,000. Both levels are confluence with the long-term resistance and support areas discussed above.

