Bitcoin retreats along with the S&P500 as the Fed signals a $120 billion reduction in monthly bond purchases

Bitcoin (BTC) prices briefly dropped below $44,000 on Thursday (19), as the US dollar strengthened after the US Federal Reserve’s policy minutes revealed its intentions to limit its buyout program of titles this year.

Bitcoin risks $45,000 becoming a new resistance

The BTC/USD spot price dropped 1.71% to a new week low of $43,955. The pair’s decline came as part of a technical correction that began after it hit a three-month high of $48,176 on Saturday after a 64.42% rise.

Bitcoin price daily graph. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin’s latest price drop has also surfaced in line with a similar market bias on Wall Street. For example, the S&P 500 benchmark index lost 47.81 points, or 1.1%, falling to 4,400.27 during Wednesday’s last trading hours.

Likewise, the Dow Jones and Nasdaq Composite also tumbled 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively. In addition, pre-market data from CNBC revealed that futures contracts linked to Wall Street indices fell on Thursday, suggesting that markets are likely to continue their declines after the opening bell in New York on Thursday.

Last month, # Bitcoin and #SP500 have correlated strongly, and that includes the slight decline in recent days. Meanwhile, the inverse correlation between $BTC and the price of #gold calmed down significantly. https://t.co/dvQUHVrYEH pic.twitter.com/lpwJBvkpbx – Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 19, 2021

On the other hand, the US dollar index (DXY) benefited from the fall in risk markets. The index, which measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of major foreign currencies, rose 0.39% to a six-month high of 93.50, before correcting the decline by modest margins.

Daily chart of the US Dollar Index highlighting an inverted ‘head and shoulders’ configuration. Source: TradingView

Reduction alert

The US Federal Reserve’s July 27-28 meeting, released on Wednesday, showed an emerging consensus to undo its monthly purchases of $120 billion of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities.

Most central bank officials agreed that the US economic recovery is on track, which is an apt reason to slow down asset purchases. But they did not reveal when the phase-out might begin, with just three meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee to attend this year.

Officials also agreed that reducing asset purchases would position them to raise interest rates if the economic recovery persists as planned. But they said they want to see stronger evidence that the job market has recovered from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the minutes revealed.

On inflation, the minutes showed Fed officials anticipating a temporary burst. They noted that their preferred inflation indicator, after excluding the volatile food and energy categories, was at 3.5% in June – a 30-year high – but anticipated declines calling the rise in consumer prices transitory.

Optimistic exhaustion ahead?

In detail, bond overbuying ended up sending US debt yields to a low of 0.66% in 2020. Even the rally seen in early 2021 kept yields close to their historic lows. The trend was the same across the world, where the amount of debt offering negative yields recently stood at $16.5 trillion, a six-month high.

Long-term government bond yields are declining in developed economies. Source: FRED

The lower rate of return generated a series of stock market rotations, with indices recording record highs. The S&P 500 rose 19.01% year-to-date to reach a lifetime peak of 4,480.26 points, while the Dow Jones jumped 16.30% year-to-date to reach a historic high of 35,369.87 points.

Bitcoin, which emerged as a safe alternative to the US dollar and gold in 2020, also rose along with the Wall Street index. In 2021, it posted a record high of close to $65,000, with analysts crediting the Fed’s loose monetary policies as one of the main catalysts behind its price hike.

The biggest helpers for the adoption of the cryptocurrency are the central banks. # Bitcoin goes up almost in tandem with the combined balance sheet of the big 3. The combined balance sheet of the Fed, BoJ and ECB rose to nearly $25 trillion. pic.twitter.com/TB8FqeSIqd – Holger Zschaepitz (@Sculdensuehner) August 13, 2021

But the bigger question remains whether or not the bottleneck will turn capital markets, which exploded during the period of quantitative easing, especially now Bitcoin which is sitting above 1,000% profit after the Fed’s loose policy introduction in March 2020.

Jon Ovadia, founder of the South African-based crypto exchange Ovex, noted that a declining cash flow from the Fed’s coffers would likely halt the growth of Bitcoin and similar risky assets in the near term.

“The factors supporting Bitcoin’s growth, in particular, go beyond the Fed’s interference in keeping the economy healthy,” he explained, adding

“However, on the macroeconomic front, Bitcoin investors will have to consider the potential impact and cling to other fundamentals that abound in the crypto market to keep prices at record levels.”

Bitcoin will have updated high records by Q1 2022

James Wo, founder and CEO of Digital Finance Group, called the latest Bitcoin and stock market declines “reactionary” in nature. But he emphasized that risky assets would continue to rise in the long term due to inflationary pressures.

“Nominal inflation will take time to return to pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

“I continue to believe that we are still on track to reach historic highs between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you must conduct your own research when making a decision.

