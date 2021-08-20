Bitcoin surpasses US$47,000 threshold after increased buying pressure | Future of Money

Bitcoin rose more than 6% in one day, breaking the $47,000 barrier due to strong buying pressure.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has peaked at $47,890 in the past 24 hours, and is now up 62.2% for the year, according to Coindesk data.

“What we see is that market participants are testing this price level and reacting to positive news from Coinbase,” said Daniel Kim, head of capital markets at decentralized Australian company Maple Finance.

–

The hourly volume of bitcoin operations traded in spot at various brokers also reached its highest level this week. Meanwhile, daily volume registered its highest value on Thursday 19th, confirming the strength of the bullish movement.

“We’ve heard comments that hedge funds considered the $45,000 to $50,000 range as a key level for this to be a ‘bitcoin market,’” Kim said. “Over the past two weeks, we’ve seen demand for loans from our institutional USDC grow significantly.”

Other cryptocurrencies in the top 20 in market value also rose considerably. Cardano, ether, polkadot, uniswap and polygon had the highest increases in the 24-hour period.

Text translated and republished with the permission of Coindesk

Follow Future of Money on the networks: Instagram | Twitter | YouTube