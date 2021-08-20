Campos Neto: “Bitcoin is not a currency, but an investment”

Authorities around the world do not like to endorse Bitcoin as a currency digital, but rather as an asset or investment. Based on this principle, the International Financial Action Group (GAFI) recommended, still in 2017, that the term “cryptoactive” was used.

Thus, it is common to constantly see politicians and regulators adopting the term around the world – a strategy for not endorsing cryptocoins as currency or encouraging people to use a currency that cannot be controlled by the government.

Roberto Campos Neto is the most recent authority to say that Bitcoin is not a currency, saying he doesn’t see cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, but as an investment.

Campos Neto believes that people who get involved in this market buy cryptocurrencies hoping to make gains over time, not to make purchases.

“When you look at the cryptocurrencies in some of the instruments you see that they can be separated into two parts: means of payment and investment products. We see more growth in use as an investment than as a means of actually making payments.”

The president of the BCB also said that Brazil already has a good system of instant payments, the PIX, so it reduces the need for people to use cryptocurrencies for this purpose.

The speech took place on Thursday (19), where Campos Neto participated in an event at the Council of the Americas (AS/COA) and also revealed that the Central Bank of Brazil (BC) is talking to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) about Bitcoin regulation in Brazil.

“Some central banks are studying how to get cryptocurrencies into their economies and how to regulate and control this new and fast-growing currency market. How is the BCB dealing with this challenge and what is your view on the possibility of regulating cryptocurrencies in the Brazilian market?”

Campos Neto had already commented on Bitcoin regulation, making it clear that in his view the companies and people involved should have a regulation soon.