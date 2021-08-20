Cardano jumps 21% on mostly positive days By Investing.com



© Reuters. Cardano jumps 21% on a mostly positive day



Investing].com – was trading this Friday at $2.526389 at 7:31 am (10:31 GMT) according to the Investing.com Index, up 20.70% over the past 24 hours. This is the biggest daily gain since May 20th.

The good mood of investors brought Cardano’s total market capitalization value to $80.873197B, which represents 3.97% of the cryptomarket’s total capitalization amount. At the all-time high, Cardano’s market capitalization reached $78.372926B.

In the last 24 hours, the Cardano was sold between US$2.373365 and US$2.549608. The trading volume of digital currency in the same period was US$10.443722B, or 9.22% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies, until the last update of this article.

In the last seven days, Cardano showed an increase in its value and rose 24.34%. Digital currency traded between $1.8787 and $2.5496 in that period.

At its current price, Cardano is still 0.91% below its historic high of $2.55 hit Aug. 20

Other digital currencies

The currency traded at $47,221.1 according to the Investing.com Index, up 6.29% for the day.

The was sold at $3,216 according to Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.75%.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization totaled $886.944595B or 43.49% of the total cryptomarket, while Ethereum had a market value of $376.403593B, or 18.46% of the total invested in digital currencies.