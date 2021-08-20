Cryptocurrencies rise by 6% after Bitcoin suffers another trip

Even after hacking the Japan Stock Exchange and theft of millionaires in cryptocurrencies during Asian trading hours, Bitcoin started the day with a slight drop and stayed above US$44,000.

According to CoinDesk charts, Bitcoin which peaked yesterday afternoon, selling at $45,872, dropped just 2% after the attack and the minimum price hit for the coin was $44,068. At the time the story was written, Bitcoin was worth $44,222.

Trading volume, however, fell about 12% in the last 24 hours, reaching the value of US$110.32 billion traded and Bitcoin’s share fell 0.32%, leaving the currency with a share of 43.91 % from the market.

Dogecoin is the most volatile currency

The meme currency is now considered one of the most volatile currencies in the crypto market. According to the first earnings report published by Robinhood App, Dogecoin was responsible for 62% of cryptocurrency earnings.

However, Bitcoin accounted for nearly half of overall second-quarter revenue and the bulk between trades.

At 9 am on Thursday (19), Dogecoin was trading at a high, valued at US$ 0.29.

Ethereum can beat Bitcoin

According to Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest financial advisory firms, Ethereum could surpass Bitcoin by 2021.

This is due to the various market regulations around Bitcoin and the prohibition of currency as a payment in some companies, such as Tesla.

At the time of publication, Ethereum was accumulating a low of 0.76% and was selling at $2,980.

Coinbase already accumulates US$4 billion

The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States has accumulated reserve cash of $4 billion due to anticipated trading volumes and increased operating expenses caused by regulatory hurdles.

Among Coinbase’s major currencies, XRP was selling for $1.10 and Cardano for $2.07.

Higher priced cryptocurrencies today

Even with so many novelties on the market, some cryptocurrencies continued to appreciate. According to CoinDesk’s charts, the XRP, Cardano, Polkadot and Dogecoin currencies had a high of 6% during the night of this Thursday (19).

The Solana currency, which had been rising in recent days, fell 5% to reach the value of US$70 and the lowest trading price was around 3:00 am, when the currency reached the value of US$69.46.

At the time this article was published, Solana was operating at a low value of US$ 70.55.

