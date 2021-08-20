Japan cryptocurrency broker loses $74 million in Bitcoin and Ethereum after hack

Japan’s Liquid cryptocurrency exchange has suspended withdrawals and deposits due to the compromise of its hot wallet (online wallet), the company wrote on Thursday (19), adding that remaining funds are being transferred to its cold wallets (wallets). offline).

According to The Block, the theft could have been around US$ 74 million in Bitcoin, Ethereum, among other cryptocurrencies.

Important Notice:

We are sorry to announce that #LiquidGlobal warm wallets were compromised, we are moving assets into the cold wallet. We are currently investigating and will provide regular updates. In the meantime deposits and withdrawals will be suspended. — Liquid Global Official (@Liquid_Global) August 19, 2021

In a string of tweets, Liquid revealed several addresses of wallets that allegedly belonged to the hacker and were used to transfer the stolen funds. According to Decrypt, it is not clear whether all cryptocurrencies in these wallets originate from the exchange.

Liquid also revealed that it is working with other exchanges to freeze funds from suspicious portfolios, which has been confirmed via Twitter at least by Kucoin, through CEO Johnny Lyu. In its latest microblog update, the company he said who will continue to work with the community to take appropriate action.

According to Ethereum block explorer Etherscan, millions of ERC20 altcoins were also taken, including Uniswap (UNI), RedFOX Labs (RFOX) and Enjin Coin (ENJ), published Coindesk on the case.

Poly Network case

Last week, the Poly Network protocol was targeted by a hacker who managed to extract $611 million from three project addresses on the Ethereum, Polygon and Binance Smart Chain network. Luckily the hacker ended up returning all the stolen funds.

After what happened, the Poly team fixed vulnerabilities and said they would review the code. The team would also have invited the invader to join the team. Before the return, however, Poly had offered a $500,000 reward for detecting the bug, but he declined.