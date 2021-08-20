Liti Capital announces that a Steering Committee has been formed to support traders as they prepare to seek recovery of millions in losses caused by Binance

GENEVA, August 19, 2021–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liti Capital announced that a Steering Committee has been formed to support traders in their quest to recover against Binance for losses caused when the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange failed.

On May 19, 2021, when markets were turning red, Binance’s platform failed. As a result, trading accounts (including Futures Markets, Margins and Leveraged Token) of at least 700 and potentially thousands of people were effectively without trading for hours, causing traders to suffer losses that could exceed $100 million.

Binance account holders who traded on the platform and suffered losses at the time and possibly at other times as a result of the platform’s failure may seek compensation from Binance. Several dealers have tried to resolve the issues with Binance without filing lawsuits, but so far have been unsuccessful.

If traders seeking compensation cannot satisfactorily resolve their disputes with Binance, they can submit the disputes to international arbitration, a costly step for one person.

Several traders who have suffered losses due to the failure of Binance’s platform intend to seek compensation from Binance, including through arbitration if necessary. Initially advised by Ms. Aija Lejniece, a Paris-based arbitration lawyer, these traders established a Steering Committee to provide guidance and information on the claims process against Binance.

The Steering Committee has arranged for Liti Capital SA, a Swiss-based blockchain private equity fund specializing in raising capital for litigation, to provide funds to allow individual traders who have suffered damages as a result of the failure of the trading platform. Binance negotiations continue the claims process. Litigation funding is often used by claimants to pay the costs of preparing and processing lawsuits in exchange for a minority percentage of the compensation received. Liti Capital, the first and largest private equity fund on the blockchain, uses the LITI token to raise capital and invest in cases they believe have merit.

Liti Capital’s funding will allow affected people to pursue legal action, including, if necessary, arbitration, for compensation against Binance. International law firm White & Case LLP was engaged to represent affected people in the claims process.

The Steering Committee includes Ms. Lejniece, Mr. David Kay of Liti Capital and three of the affected dealers among its members. Persons who believe they have been harmed by the failure of Binance’s platform and wish to seek compensation can contact the Steering Committee for more information via email [email protected] or consult their website http://www.binanceclaim. with.

