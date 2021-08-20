Miners invest millions, betting on Ethereum 2.0 delay

Mining companies believe big delay in transition to Proof-of-Stake

Major mining companies and mining equipment manufacturers are betting millions on investments in ether mining. Despite the arrival of the Ethereum 2.0 scheduled for 2022, which changes consensus protocol to Proof-of-Stake (Proof of Participation), big names of market bet on imminent delay.

Nvidia CEO Expects Shortages to Continue in 2022

The Proof-of-Stake update brings several improvements to cryptcurrency, including energy optimizations. Recently, the ‘London’ update was scheduled as a temporary update to ensure investors transition to Ethereum 2.0. ‘London’ implements two EIPs (Ethereum Improvement Proposals), EIP-1559 and EIP-3238. For example, the EIP-3238 implements a kind of time bomb, which little by little makes ether mining difficult, with the intention of stimulating the transition.

However, according to what was published by Exame, companies like Hut 8 and Hive, in addition to mining equipment manufacturers such as Bitmain and Innosilicon are apflaunting delays and investing to intensify mining. Mark D’Aria, CEO of Bitpro, a consulting firm for the Ethereum network, says that despite the difficulties, the blockchain will continue to grow. “We were told that mining would end four years ago and we’re still here. It’s always been a ‘wait and see’ approach, things tend to take longer than anyone thinks,” commented Mark.

The CEO also says that the great difficulty of the transition will be the resistance of those who have many assets in the Ethereum network. “One thing that’s not really understood is how much resistance there will be to this migration. To think they’re just going to flip a switch and turn off billions of miners’ dollars is crazy, it’s not going to happen.” In this way, the possible delay in the transition would become a good opportunity for mining.



Comparative chart shows difference in energy consumption with PoS (Credits: Ethereum Blog)

The implementation of the proof-of-stake validation method can reduce the estimated energy consumption by 99.95%. In addition, the proof-of-stake qovercomes the need to invest in high-performance systems to participate in the blockchain, in addition to favoring the decentralization of cryptocurrency. The alteration must also avoid dangerous situations that result in the death of miners. But until it is actually implemented, a lot can happen.

If you’d like to understand a little more about switching to proof-of-stake, check out the video below, posted by the Simple Explained Youtube channel that explores the proof-of-work and proof-of-stake relationship.

