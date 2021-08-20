

Peter Schiff admits the price of bitcoin could reach $100,000 but remains skeptical



Peter Schiff is known for many things, from accurately predicting the 2008 financial crisis to betting on every occasion. But he became known in the cryptocurrency community as a pessimist, taking every opportunity to make negative predictions about the .

When speaking with Natalie Brunell from Coin Stories, the gold enthusiast did not shy away from repeating his negative attitude towards the . For example, he denied the belief that the asset will ever be used as a means of payment by the mass population.

After referring to AMC Entertainment’s (NYSE:) recent decision to accept as a payment tool, Schiff argued that even bitcoin proponents like Anthony Pompliano don’t believe anyone would ever want to spend their money on tickets or popcorn .

In addition, the economist said, for example, that no landlord will decide to accept BTC for rent, as its price is quite volatile. As such, he believes the only merit of bitcoin is that people speculate about it.

For all the negative things Schiff had to say about bitcoin, and they were plenty, he couldn’t dispute the fact that cryptocurrency was in fact among the best performers in terms of dollar prices since its existence. In fact, it has delivered an 8,900,000% return on investment over the past decade and has outperformed the precious metal by a huge margin.

With that in mind, the economist, somewhat reluctantly, had to admit that he should have bought some of the asset when he first heard about it in 2011. On a question about his financial regrets, Schiff said:

“Clearly, I wish I had bought bitcoin when I first heard about it, it was a big mistake. I could have put $100,000 in it – yes I could. I mean, I put $100,000 on other things that didn’t work.

I could have been one of the bitcoin billionaires by now, as I obviously knew this from the start. If I could go back in time, that’s one of the things I would do. ”

In addition, Schiff also talked about potential price increases for BTC. He admitted that it’s entirely possible for him to go up to $100,000 or even $1,000,000 per coin.

By crypting