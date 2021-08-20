Site created by Satoshi Nakamoto turns 13

The 2008 crisis served, among other things, to make Bitcoin, the world’s first decentralized digital currency, a reality. Another part of this curious story started by Satoshi Nakamoto was the creation of a website, in August 2008.

Satoshi’s identity was never revealed, but his work continues to be admired by the world, increasingly. Part of its legacy, in addition to Bitcoin and its network, is the BitcoinTalk forum, a community reference for technical discussions about this financial innovation.

Another equally relevant reference is the Bitcoin.org, O Bitcoin website which attracted millions of readers who sought to know the fundamentals of this coin.

When Satoshi disappeared from the ecosystem, never to be found again, he delegated his domains to trusted people. The Bitcoin story thus continues to be made by the community, which has taken control of the tools to spread the word of Nakamoto around the world.

Site created by Satoshi Nakamoto celebrates 13 years of history

On August 18, 2008, the Bitcoin.org website was registered by Satoshi Nakamoto, who was already preparing to launch the Bitcoin article, in October of that year.

Everything you need to know and know about the fundamentals of Bitcoin can be found on this website, which has had 20 million hits around the world since February 2021, according to data consulted by Livecoins.

The country that most seeks to know the fundamentals of Bitcoin through this tool is the United States, followed by India and Russia. O Brazil is the fifth country that most researched this site in the last months of 2021, after China which occupied the fourth position.

But when Bitcoin.org was created in 2008, an event was about to take place to mark the world a month later. On September 15, 2008, less than a month after Satoshi registered the Bitcoin website, Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy.

This fact ended up being remembered by the current administrator of the site created by Nakamoto, Cobra, who was the one who inherited the domain of the creator of Bitcoin.

“In this day [18], 13 years ago, in a quiet corner of the internet, a person calling himself “Satoshi Nakamoto” bought the domain name http://bitcoin.org. Less than a month later, fate smiled on Nakamoto when Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy, causing the 2008 meltdown.”

After registering his website, Satoshi Nakamoto’s next known step was the publication of the article explaining Bitcoin, on October 31, 2008. After that, on January 3, 2009, the network finally started to work, a revolutionary idea and undeniable that it has been safe and intact for 13 years by the protection of cryptography.