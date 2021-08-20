The Most Widely Available Bitcoin Slots of 2021

Online slots are available to play at an online casino. However, not every crypto casino offers games that you can actively wager with Bitcoins and other digital currencies. As a result, the most widely available and popular Bitcoin slots in 2021 may be different from what you would normally expect to see in conventional casinos.

Major casinos, like BitcoinCasino.io, carry thousands of titles, so they are the ideal starting point for finding a wide variety of top Bitcoin slots this year. What kind of games should you play? Let’s take a look at the most widely available and most popular outright BTC slots available today to give you a head start.

Satoshis Secret

Could there be a more crypto game than this one? Satoshis Secret is not only compatible with BTC; the slots are fully Bitcoin themed. It is inspired by the alleged creator of the world’s first digital currency. It supports a bizarre six-reel, 20-line format, and the Endorphina-developed throw has a reasonable RTP of 96%, not to mention a non-progressive jackpot worth 5,000x wager.

A Night in Paris

If 3D Bitcoin slots are your thing, you can’t go far wrong with A Night in Paris. Developed by BetSoft Gaming, this game tells the story of a robbery at the Louvre. It offers matched payouts, a cop-and-robber-inspired free spin bonus, and a click-and-win round in Caught at the Museum, adding themed flare to the game.

voodoo

Voodoo is another of Endorphina’s contributions to the world of Bitcoin slots. Unlike many of its equivalents, this is a genuinely scary BTC slot. An excellent 96% RTP can be found in this 5-reel, 10-line release, which supports wilds, scatters and a free spin mode with expansion reels.

Frankenslot’s Monster

Many spooky-themed crypto slots are ideal for Halloween only. There’s nothing like that with BetSoft Gaming’s Frankenslot’s Monster. This is a suitable BTC slot throughout the year. Developed using the usual 3D images for BetSoft slots, the game also comes with free spins, a leverage based bonus round and payouts worth up to 1,000x wager value.

Wolf Gold

Where is this game not popular? It doesn’t matter if you play at a Bitcoin casino, an Ethereum site, any cryptocurrency or even a standard online casino – Wolf Gold is always popular. Pragmatic Play has gone out of their way to ensure that their Daily Drops and Wins Jackpot is well used to handling BTC bets. While it may sound simple, the hugely popular Wolf Gold has a free spin bonus that features colossal symbols and a Money Re-Spins bonus that can earn you huge jackpot prizes.

While all of the above games represent the most widely available crypto slots this year, don’t hesitate to check out the rest of the Bitcoin slots collection on the major Bitcoin gambling sites as the number of BTC compatible games grows each week.