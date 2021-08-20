Trader who hit Bitcoin high predicts big appreciation for three cryptocurrencies

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is registering another moment of appreciation after months when the charts pointed to a fall. The rise in the main cryptocurrency in the market it also moved the altcoin market, which already exceeds US$ 1 trillion.

Thus, amid the recovery of the broad cryptoactives market, analysts are looking for cryptocurrencies with the greatest potential for appreciation and that may rise more than the BTC in the short term.

One of them is the analyst known as The Crypto Dog, who in the past successfully predicted the start of the bull market for Bitcoin.

The analyst points out that he is paying special attention to three cryptocurrencies that, according to him, can rise to more than 100% in the short term.

In a new Twitter thread, he told his 572,000 followers that he is optimistic about the Elrond (EGLD), which has risen from around $100 to $150 in recent weeks, appears to have the strength to continue the rally for weeks.

“EGLD setting itself up for strong 3D after exiting consolidation. This trend can last for days / weeks”, he said.

Altcoins that can go up

The trader is also interested in PancakeSwap (CAKE), the decentralized exchange based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

The analyst says CAKE has been in an uptrend since late July and is likely to continue its rise, possibly reaching historic highs in the future. next.

“CAKE/USD has only been in active mode since the end of July indicating that we can reach new all-time highs,” he said.

The trader is also optimistic about the layer 2 Polygon (MATIC) sizing network, predicting that the crypto-active will regain the $2 level.

“This looks like a bullish consolidation at MATIC. They will play it back for $2+”

But while some cryptocurrencies are likely to take advantage of Bitcoin’s rally and go higher, The Crypto Dog says the smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) is likely entering a consolidation phase as it trades in the $3,200 to $3,200 region and, therefore, should not show appreciation above 10%.

“ETH consolidating, my money is in accumulation. It should not go beyond the range of US$3,000 to US$3,500.”

READ MORE