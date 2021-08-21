Analyst indicates that BNB, Dogecoin and two other altcoins are ready for a new rally By CriptoFácil



Although the (BTC) has retreated about 5% in the past two days, the drop was not enough to change the sentiment of experts towards a rally across the market.

So, while the bulls (buying forces) rest after the nearly 20-day rally, analysts look at the cryptoactives that may recover their value once the bulls return to the game.

One such analyst is Justin Bennett, who has his eye on (BNB), (DOGE) and two other altcoins. According to him, these four cryptoactives may be preparing for new gains.

To its 63,000 Twitter followers, the analyst said BNB is on the verge of a price spike. In this sense, he pointed out the key level to be observed:

“BNB looks ready to break higher at any moment. Watching to see if it can top $428 on a daily closing basis. That would pave the way for $480 and $530,” he said. Altcoins Ready to Rise Next, Bennett pointed out that (DOGE) is on his radar. The cryptocurrency meme has crossed the US$0.30 level and now the charts point to the next target at US$0.42.

The analyst is also looking at a token in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market. According to Bennett, (SUSHI) could rise more than 57% from its current price of $12.66. However, for that, you also need to overcome a key level.

“SUSHI is on the move. A daily close above $13.50 paves the way for $16.70 and $20. Plenty of room to go up if confirmed.”

Finally, looking at the (VET), Bennett said the cryptoactive is trying to eliminate crucial resistance at about $0.14. Key supports are at $0.11 and $0.09.

“VET is reacting to this $0.14 to $0.15 resistance today. Marked key support”, he pointed out.

As for Bitcoin and , the strategist said the two largest cryptocurrencies in market value could correct this week after trading below short-term support areas.

“BTC and closed below $46,000 and $3,160 respectively. I could have this retreat this week.”

