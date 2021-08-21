Analyst questions the price of Bitcoin signaling that the cryptocurrency will fall By CriptoFácil

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
To justify his pessimism, the trader said that the formation of a rising wedge on the chart is a cause for concern.

In addition, the analyst questioned his Twitter followers whether the rising graphical pattern will meet expectations or disappoint.

“Growing wedge – will it meet bullish expectations or will it lead to a fall in the price of BTC?” questioned.

Bitcoin Price

The trader’s concern is that a rising wedge pattern sometimes signals that an asset’s price is about to fall.

Looking at the chart to predict future movement, Brandt said he has a long position in the major cryptocurrency. However, he is concerned about the high level of bullish sentiment.

“It doesn’t matter if I’m optimistic or bassist. I am substantially purchased. But I’m worried that the bullish sentiment remains too high. ”

Earlier this month, the seasoned trader said the market was still on a “long-term uptrend”. Despite this, he acknowledged that volatility would continue to be a key feature of cryptocurrency.

Model suggests high

Brandt’s concerns contrast with the views of PlanB, the analyst who popularized the stock-to-flow model.

Unlike Brandt, PlanB said that according to the stock-to-flow model, BTC is in the second stage of a rally. The model in question assesses the value of Bitcoin by dividing the total offer by the new offer.

“Both Bitcoin S2F [estoque para fluxo] (white line) and the on-chain sign (color, not yet red) still indicate a second stage of this bull market.”

Finally, analyzing the chart, PlanB also stated that Bitcoin will reach six-digit levels.

“IMO [na minha opinião] we are going up, first to [US$ 100 mil], later [US$ 288 mil]”, he said.

