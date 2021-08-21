Binance no longer offers futures contracts for Brazilians, understand

Binance removed the negotiation of futures contracts for Brazilian traders, the measure starts to take effect from this Friday (20). The decision was taken to comply with local regulations, which had already sent an alert through the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM).

Since July 2020, Binance had already been subpoenaed by the CVM to remove its futures trading for Brazilians, as the brokerage firm operated without authorization to do so.

This Friday, some traders, both on the app and on the website, noticed that the option was removed. O livecoins he sought the broker’s advice and received information that this initiative was taken to comply with local regulations.

Read the full Binance Brasil note below:

“Binance takes a collaborative approach when working with regulators around the world to navigate this emerging industry and we take our compliance obligations very seriously. We are actively keeping up to date with changes in policies, rules and laws in this new space in different regions. Binance is ready to help regulators around the world and together find the ideal way to define a fair playing field to protect users and meet users’ needs. We want to create a sustainable ecosystem around blockchain technology. As such, we continually review and update our product offerings in all regions based on user requests and local regulatory requirements. In order to respect the Brazilian order, Binance implemented restrictions on our website and stopped the sale of derivative products. If there are new changes, we will assess and proactively engage with relevant stakeholders to find optimal solutions for local users. We will share more information if and when we have a decision and are ready to announce.”

Earlier, users of the brokerage had already received the news that Binance is banning new registrations without verification. In addition, the broker’s former clients must identify themselves to continue trading on the platform.

These measures come after a wave of global pressure against the broker in the cryptocurrency market. It is worth noting that in July, Binance had removed futures from its platform in Australia, but this week it closed all derivatives in that country.

It’s not clear what else will be done by the big broker in Brazil now, which could have more problems. It is worth noting that earlier this week, representatives from Binance spoke with the president of the Central Bank of Brazil, Roberto Campos Neto, who is in charge of Bitcoin regulation in Brazil and is focused on observing companies in the sector.