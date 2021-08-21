Bitcoin: What Should I Know Before Investing? – Gold Now

Bitcoin: What Should I Know Before Investing? Eleven years later, the cryptocurrency reached more than R$300 thousand each

It is not new that the famous digital currency, known as bitcoin, is gaining space in the assets of individuals around the world. With the promise of above average profits, the cryptoactive put that flea behind his ear and piqued the curiosity of many.

After all, in 2010, 1 bitcoin was equivalent to R$1 cent, and today, eleven years later, the value has reached the mark of R$300 thousand each (quoted on May 10, 2021).

In Brazil, cryptocurrencies are not regulated, in fact, they are considered only commodities. Thus, assets are not inspected by the Central Bank or by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM).

Therefore, the CVM regularly warns about non-operating companies with offers that may result in risk for the investor, the lack of clear rules for the virtual currency market through the Central Bank and the regulation of trading companies within the Brazil. But what precautions should investors take before departing for investments in cryptoactives? When should he be suspicious if he’s falling for a scam? These are questions that we will answer later.

Atlas Quantum Case

Recently, Atlas Quantum, one of the largest companies specialized in bitcoin trading in Brazil, was intimidated by the CVM on suspicion of fraudulent operation in the market. That is, negotiating collective investment contracts without authorization.

The company holds approximately 15,000 bitcoins from more than 200,000 investors around the world, which brings together more than R$4 billion in funding, according to the current price of the cryptoactive. The case reopens the need to discuss the risks that this type of application entails and the precautions that each individual must have before allocating capital in cryptocurrencies. Check out 4 important points for you to consider before investing in bitcoins.

be suspicious

Keeping that foot back when it comes to your assets and the risks they may be taking is essential to avoid damage or blows. Even in calm seas, be wary. Always keep your eyes open. Don’t believe in proposals with super high results and overly ambitious promises.

Search in detail about the institution

The financial institutions responsible for managing bitcoins, called exchanges, act as a sort of broker. They are the intermediary between the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies and investors – whether they are individuals or companies.

So, before choosing among the many exchanges scattered around the market and releasing control of your portfolio, do some research. Collect all possible information about the institution’s history and don’t forget to take anything into account, after all, it is a very important choice.

Know each type of Bitcoin wallets

There are several different ways of wallets, wallets in English, Bitcoins, each with different functionalities. Furthermore, they may have different safety, convenience, accessibility and availability factors.

Therefore, it is essential that the investor has detailed knowledge about each in order to understand which one best applies to their reality.

Some of the main types of wallets are:

• Bitcoin Knots

• Bitcoin Core

• Green Address

• ArcBit

• mSIGNA

• Armory

• Bither

• Electrum

The main variant among them is the platform. Some are for desktop, others for smartphones (applications), and work only in the cloud, by hardware and even in print. As such, each will have advantages and disadvantages.

The bitcoin.org website has a lot of institutional information about cryptocurrency and is a great tool to help investors understand it.

Backup the passkey

Bitcoin uses secret information known as a key or seed. It is a complex code required to sign transactions. Therefore, it is essential that investors have a backup of this portfolio access key, as a way to increase their security.

Also, experts recommend not purchasing second-hand, ie, used, cryptocurrency storage software. After all, it can be invaded by the former owner. So, as a precaution, back up your key or print it out and keep it in a safe place.

seek knowledge

Any financial movement requires prior knowledge. In fact, it is not the first and it will not be the last time that we will talk about the importance of information here.

Investors, in general, must always resort to the smallest details about the market, deeply analyze the options available for capital allocation, in addition to many other precautions. In the cryptocurrency environment, this is no different at all, on the contrary, attention needs to be redoubled.

Did you like the tips? So be sure to follow them and keep your eyes wide open on your heritage. Text produced by Dificio.com.br – your online dictionary of finance, investment and accounting terms.