Brazilian Bitcoin Broker Undergoes Emergency Maintenance After Attack Attempted

the brazilian broker FlowBTC has undergone unscheduled maintenance in recent days after an attempted hacker attack on its systems.

A client of the brokerage contacted Livecoins and reported that the situation started last Saturday (14). According to an email sent to customers, FlowBTC was experiencing instabilities and would go into unscheduled maintenance.

Initially, FlowBTC would take up to 24 hours to complete its maintenance, which would then end last Sunday (15). However, on that date, clients received a new email from the technical team of the Brazilian brokerage firm, which informed that the time needed would be longer.

According to CointraderMonitor, FlowBTC recorded a volume of 0.132 bitcoins traded in the last 24 hours, occupying the 27th position among 31 brokers in the Brazilian market. But in the market, this company has been operating since 2015, known by many old traders in the country.

Brazilian brokerage performs emergency maintenance after attempted hacker attack

Coming in last Monday (16), FlowBTC told its customers that emergency maintenance after an attempted hacker attack had been successfully completed. Thus, the platform was once again free for negotiations.

However, one day after the end of maintenance and making the platform available to customers, a new email was sent to explain the situation. According to FlowBTC, last Saturday, the company was the target of an attempted hacker attack, as has been happening constantly in operations around the world.

The Brazilian brokerage said that there were no compromising failures in its security system, with services being temporarily affected. In addition, FlowBTC reported in a new email, obtained by Livecoins with a client of the brokerage, that there was no leakage of data or private keys of cryptocurrencies.

“In this way, all cryptocurrency and reais balances remain in total security.”

However, the security team reported that some point-in-time data ended up being accessed by the attacker, which is still under review. The broker’s communication was made to follow the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), which imposes communication and transparency whenever a vulnerability is detected.

To customers, FlowBTC further stated that it has hired a US company to help assess the security risks of its operations and improve its cybersecurity.

Livecoins tried to contact those responsible for the brokerage to try to understand more about what really happened and what are the possible damages already identified. It is worth noting that no information about the incident was found on FlowBTC’s website and social media.

However, until the closing of this article there was no return on the case from the company and the space remains open.

Brazil has been a constant target of cyber attacks

According to a Kaspersky cyber threat report this Thursday (19), Brazil was the second most attacked country on this date, showing that companies and people in the country are being frequent targets of criminal actions over the internet.

With the country’s operations under attack, with even cryptocurrency brokers being targeted, it is important to remember that the safest place to store Bitcoin is in secure wallets without an internet connection, such as hardware wallets, for example.

In the last few hours, broker Liquid Japan ended up losing more than R$400 million in a security incident, with at least four cryptocurrencies being taken from the platform.