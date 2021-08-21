Cardano increases 13% on mostly positive days By Investing.com



© Reuters. Cardano increases 13% on a mostly positive day



Investing.com – was trading on Thursday at $2.375325 at 19:28 (22:28 GMT) according to the Investing.com Index, up 13.26% over the past 24 hours. This is the biggest daily gain since August 13th.

The strong rally took Cardano’s total market capitalization value to $75.583209B, which represents 3.79% of the cryptomarket’s total capitalization amount. At the all-time high, Cardano’s market capitalization reached $71.557257B.

The Cardano was sold between $2.046383 and $2.439229 in the last 24 hours. The volume of digital currency traded in the same period was US$7,884380B or 6.90% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies, until the last update of this article.

In the last seven days, Cardano showed an increase in its value and rose 35.07%. Digital currency traded between US$1.8233 and US$2.4392 in this period.

At its current price, Cardano is still 3.44% below its historic high of $2.46 hit May 16

Other digital currencies

The currency was trading at US$46,561.3 according to the Investing.com Index, up 4.38% for the day.

The was sold at $3,171.09 according to the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.31%.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization totaled US$872,037561B or 43.73% of the total cryptomarket, while Ethereum had a market value of US$369.424695B, or 18.53% of the total invested in digital currencies.