Cardano jumps more than 20% during Rally at dawn and Bitcoin is in last place By CriptoFácil



Cardano jumps more than 20% during Rally at dawn and Bitcoin is in last place



The appreciation movement – ​​known as the “rally” – also raised the market capitalization of the company by 3.97%, reaching US$ 80 billion during the night. This was the biggest percentage gained since May 2021.

In the last 7 days, the company had accumulated a high of 24.34% and at the time of publication of this article, the product was being sold at the value of US$ 2.50.

On the other hand, even with the surges in appreciation, it did not accumulate considerable highs. The biggest high of the week was during the early hours of today, causing the currency to be sold for the value of US$ 47,000. At the time of this publication, Bitcoin was operating at $47,048 according to CoinDesk data.

In the last 7 days, Bitcoin was the currency with the lowest appreciation in the market, rising just 4% from the previous week.

The currency traded at $1.23 during the night, bringing the market capitalization to $57 billion. This was the biggest proportional gain since August 14, 2021. That figure is still low compared to the biggest peak on January 4, 2018, when the currency peaked at $3.29.

In the last 7 days, the currency has accumulated a high of 19.42%, representing a 6% share of the total volume of cryptocurrencies traded on the market.

In addition, the currency accumulated an increase of 7%, coming to be sold for US$0.31; accumulated an increase of 7.61%, reaching the value of US$ 3,207; and ChainLink accumulated an increase of 10.94%, reaching the value of US$ 27.53.

Is cryptocurrency gold of the century?

For some experts, cryptocurrencies are used as the old gold reserves, which results in buying “interest” whenever they rise.

According to the new minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, linked to the United States, the trend is to buy is great whenever there are economic downturns, which means that soon there will be a gradual reduction in the prices of cryptocurrencies.

