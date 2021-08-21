Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Joins Dogecoin Foundation Advisory Board



The creator of , Vitalik Buterin, is joining the advisory board of the Dogecoin Foundation, a non-profit organization that is being relaunched to support the development of the and its blockchain.

The foundation is re-establishing itself as it grows to become one of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies, with a market capitalization of over $39 billion.

In a new ad, the non-profit organization highlights its key areas of focus.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we today announce the re-establishment of the Dogecoin Foundation, with a renewed focus on supporting the Dogecoin Ecosystem, the Community and promoting the future of the Dogecoin Blockchain.”

Dogecoin Ally

The foundation says it has formed a small group of advisers who will serve as allies and advocates for the cryptocurrency meme and will provide important information on specific strategic areas.

The advisory board consists of four members. Jared Birchall, who represents Tesla (NASDAQ:) (SA:) CEO Elon Musk, will serve as legal and financial advisor.

DOGE core developer Max Keller will act as technical advisor. Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus (Shibetoshi Nakamoto) will serve as the community and meme advisor. Finally, Buterin will be the blockchain and encryption advisor.

The foundation says it is also seeking funding to support full-time contributors to the project. The non-profit organization aims to form a group of annual sponsors to fund its activities and development teams.

“Our initial goal is to secure a three-year budget so we can hire a minimal staff to improve Dogecoin full-time, without them having to worry about job security.”

