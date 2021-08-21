Ethereum sinks 85% on bearish movement By Investing.com



Investing.com – This Saturday was trading at $469.22 at 1:44 (04:44 GMT) according to the Investing.com Index, down 85.44% in the last 24 hours. This is the biggest daily loss of digital currency in history.

The selloff triggered by investor bad moods plunged Ethereum’s market capitalization to $383.54B, or about 18.31% of the cryptomarket’s total capitalization amount. At the all-time high, Ethereum’s market capitalization reached $479.29B.

In the last 24 hours, the Ethereum has sold between US$469.22 and US$3,287.68. The trading volume of digital currency in the same period was US$20.54B, or 18.60% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies, until the last update of this article.

In the last seven days, the Ethereum showed stagnation in its value and varied only 0.63%. Digital currency traded between US$469,2212 and US$3,334.2239 in that period.

At its current price, Ethereum is still 89.25% below its historic high of $4,366.10 reached on May 12th.

The currency was trading at US$48,670.2 according to the Investing.com Index, up 3.30% for the day.

It was selling at $2.484044 according to the Investing.com Index, down 0.46%.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization totaled US$915.45B or 43.69% of the total cryptomarket, while Cardano had a market value of US$80.06B, or 3.82% of the total invested in digital currencies.