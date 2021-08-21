Gamer regrets having refused payment on stickers that would cost more than R$3 million today

When you pass up an opportunity, you may regret it forever.

That’s what happened to a gamer who refused payment on stickers, which seven years later are worth millions.

The story was published on the Draft5 portal. According to the report, an employee of Reason Gaming in 2014, who was also a gamer, revealed during an interview that he refused, at the time, payment for work on the organization’s stickers.

Seven years later, each sticker is currently worth about $50,000 each. The value corresponds to approximately R$ 263 thousand.

The then employee was on the first job of his life and said that the owner of Reason Gaming asked if he would like to receive the stickers as payment.

In all, 10 holographic stickers and 50 or 60 standard type stickers were offered. If he had accepted and saved, the value would have reached $617 thousand, about R$3.2 million.

The player said, while lamenting:

“Yeah… I would be rich, I would be… It’s like Bitcoin”

According to the portal, Reason Gaming Katowice 2014 stickers are among the rarest on the market. The values ​​are high and the holographic version alone can be sold for over $53,000 each. The standard type stickers sell for $2,300 each, on average.

With cryptocurrencies, many people had a similar reaction.

When Bitcoin first appeared, about 15 years ago, few people believed that it could become an investment and yield such high values.

Bitcoin is currently the largest cryptocurrency by market value and has reached a historic peak of US$62,000, or R$334,589

Despite the current value being lower (R$261,693 at the time of writing this article), more institutional investors adhere to BTC every day.

Banks use the technology behind Bitcoin, the Blockchain, to ensure security in financial transactions. And countries adopt Bitcoin as their currency.

