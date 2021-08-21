GAS Consultoria’s response to Globo’s report

GAS Consultoria, accused of financial pyramid with cryptocurrencies by a Fantástico report last weekend, published a clarification note about Rede Globo’s program on Thursday (19).

The company, subject to investigation by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) and the Public Ministry for alleged practice of financial pyramid, said in the text that it did not like the way it was presented.

In the report, Fantástico showed that the company — whose owner, Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, is being investigated for money laundering — is the one with the largest number of clients in the city of Cabo Frio (RJ), which was flooded by associated fraudulent schemes to cryptocurrencies. This proliferation of coups generated a territorial dispute in the city and even murders.

“GAS Consultoria repudiates the insinuating and discrediting way in which it was included in the same article as these companies (the others mentioned by the broadcaster) that clearly act in disagreement with the legislation, which is not to be confused with the duty of the press to point out the schemes that have been taking place in the city of Cabo Frio”.

It is worth remembering that GAS was previously contacted by the Fantástico report, but did not want to talk to the team.

About the investigation of money laundering, GAS said that it is a “common fact to all companies that manage values ​​in the cryptoactive market, as this is a market that works with non-traceable values, for example”. All it takes is a consultation in the Court of Justice processes that mention Brazilian exchanges to verify that this information is not true.

Company says it suffers from pyramids

GAS, which promises a fixed income of 10% per month on top of financial contributions, also said in the note that it is serious business, unlike the financial pyramid schemes in the region.

“Many companies that try to follow the standard established by Gas Consultoria, without having its know-how, market presence, or financial backing, end up going bankrupt and failing to comply with their contractual obligations.”

“Gas Consultoria, which has nine years of experience in the market, has long suffered from the emergence of all pyramid schemes and crimes against the popular economy that originate from the attempt to simulate the work offered with great competence and honesty by the company . There is nothing so bad for any dutiful citizen than to be confused with a non-law-abiding citizen”.

Historic

The company, whose corporate name is GAS Consultoria & Tecnologia Ltda, belongs to Glaidson Acácio dos Santos and his wife, Mirelis Yoseline Diaz Zerpa. It was founded in March 2005, according to data from the Internal Revenue Service.

The two are practically invisible on the internet and don’t publish photos on social networks. Glaidson, however, is on top of crypto schemes. He is one of the main creditors of Grupo Bitcoin Banco, having lost R$19 million in the scheme created by Claudio Oliveira, known as the fake King of Bitcoin.